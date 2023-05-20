Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tarantino Confirms Death of ‘Once Upon A Time’ Star Rick Dalton”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Quentin Tarantino Bids Farewell to Rick Dalton, the Character Portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood”

Quentin Tarantino, the renowned filmmaker, and director, has announced the death of Rick Dalton, the character portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio in his 2019 movie “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” via The Video Archives podcast, which he co-hosts with Pulp Fiction co-writer Roger Avary. The announcement was made through a series of tweets that informed fans that the upcoming podcast episode would be a “memorial episode designed by Quentin that features some of Rick’s best roles.”

Tarantino had previously mapped out Dalton’s life, and in a 2021 interview with podcaster Jeff Goldsmith, he had revealed that he had written “The Films of Rick Dalton” book, which was written as if Rick was a real person. The book goes through every one of Rick’s movies and episodic television shows, leading to the end of his career in 1988.

Tarantino had also talked about an imaginary film called “The Fireman,” starring Dalton and stuntman Cliff Booth (Brad Pitt), which was set a decade after the events of “Hollywood.” The film’s plot involved Dalton’s character targeting corrupt cops who had killed his partner, played by a very young Samuel L. Jackson.

With the news of Dalton’s passing, it appears that Tarantino has closed the book on the character, and fans won’t be seeing any more of Rick Dalton’s adventures on screen. However, the filmmaker has left behind a legacy that will be remembered for years to come.

Tarantino is known for his unique style of filmmaking, which often involves non-linear storytelling, memorable characters, and a love for the art of cinema. He has directed some of the most iconic movies of the past few decades, including “Pulp Fiction,” “Kill Bill,” and “Inglourious Basterds.”

The news of Rick Dalton’s passing has left many fans saddened, as the character was beloved for his flawed but relatable personality. Leonardo DiCaprio’s portrayal of Dalton was widely praised, and the actor won a Golden Globe for his performance.

Despite the character’s death, fans can still revisit Rick Dalton’s movies and television shows through “The Films of Rick Dalton” book. The book provides a unique look into the character’s life and career, and is a must-read for any fan of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood.”

In conclusion, the news of Rick Dalton’s passing is a sad moment for fans of Quentin Tarantino’s work. The character was a memorable part of “Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood,” and his legacy will be remembered for years to come. While it’s unclear what Tarantino has in store for his next project, fans can rest assured that it will be just as unique and memorable as his previous works.

