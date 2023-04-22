Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Tarek Fatah death hoax trending” (36 characters)

Is there news about Tarek Fatah’s death? A death hoax about the Pakistani-Canadian journalist is trending.

Is Tarek Fateh Really Dead? Find Out the Truth Here.

There has been a shocking and sad rumor spreading online about the death of renowned Pakistani-Canadian journalist and writer, Tarek Fateh. The news has been viral all over the internet, leaving people wondering if the rumor is indeed true or not. In this article, we will provide you with an in-depth report on the journalist’s life, including his biography, family, and career. We will also look at whether the rumor of his death is factual or just another fake news story.

Biography of Tarek Fateh

Tarek Fateh was born on November 10, 1949, in Karachi, Sind, Pakistan. He is a well-known Journalist and political activist with Pakistani-Canadian nationality, and his excellent work in journalism has garnered him quite a vast following. Tarek began his career as a journalist in 1970, and his niche was religion and politics. He studied at the prestigious University of Karachi.

Tarek’s Career Achievements

Tarek Fateh was a distinguished journalist with various awards and accolades to his name. He won the Donner Prize, Helen, and Stan Vine Canadian Book Award, among many others. He was a respected journalist who worked in different capacities throughout his career, and he was also a broadcaster and writer.

Tarek Fateh’s Family Life

Mr. Fateh is a married man, and he got married to Nargis Fateh, and they have two children, Natasha and Nazia Fateh. His family is currently mourning as they lost some of their members in the recent days.

The Rumor of Tarek Fateh’s Death

The rumors of Tarek Fateh’s death had been spreading on the internet like wildfire, leading to confusion among his fans and the journalistic community. The fake news was designed to spread panic and gain views and likes by an unknown social media account. However, we can categorically confirm that the news is entirely untrue, and Tarek Fateh is still alive and in good health. The news that he had passed away was entirely fabricated by the unknown source, and the police are currently searching for the person responsible for spreading this fake news.

Conclusion

Tarek Fateh is an exceptional individual with a remarkable career in journalism and political activism. We hope that this report has provided you with a clear insight into his life, career, and family. The rumor of his death is indeed false, and we urge people to be cautious since such fake news can cause trauma and panic among people. Let’s join hands in condemning this unfortunate behavior and spread love and positivity instead.