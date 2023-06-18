Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tasmac alcohol linked to 2 deaths: Police

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes Tamil Nadu: Two Men Die After Drinking Tasmac Liquor

In a shocking incident, two men lost their lives after consuming liquor purchased from a Tasmac outlet near Dachangkurichi in the Srirangam district of Tamil Nadu. The incident has raised concerns about the quality of liquor sold by the government-run Tasmac outlets.

The victims have been identified as Sivakumar and Munyandi, aged 44 and 60 respectively. Sivakumar, a daily wage worker, had consumed alcohol after returning from work. Soon after consuming the liquor, he had complained of stomach ache and collapsed. His wife found him unconscious and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival.

Munyandi, a contract worker, had also consumed alcohol from the same outlet. He had been working in the area for the past few months and had recently visited his hometown. Upon his return, he had purchased liquor from the Tasmac outlet and consumed it. He too had complained of stomach ache and passed away.

The incident has sparked outrage among the locals, who have been demanding the closure of the Tasmac outlet. Many have alleged that the liquor sold by Tasmac is of poor quality and can be harmful to health. They have demanded that the government take strict action against the outlet and ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future.

The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the report is expected soon. Meanwhile, the Tasmac outlet has been temporarily closed.

The incident has once again brought to the fore the issue of alcohol-related deaths in Tamil Nadu. It is no secret that alcoholism is rampant in the state, with Tasmac outlets being one of the major sources of liquor. Despite the government’s efforts to regulate the sale of alcohol, fatalities due to alcohol consumption continue to occur.

The Tasmac outlets were established in Tamil Nadu in 2003 to provide a legal alternative to illicit liquor. The government-run outlets have a monopoly over the sale of liquor in the state and are a major source of revenue for the government. However, they have been criticized for selling liquor of poor quality and for promoting alcoholism.

The government has been facing criticism for its handling of the Tasmac outlets and for its failure to curb alcoholism in the state. The opposition parties have been demanding the closure of Tasmac outlets and the implementation of a prohibition policy in the state.

In conclusion, the incident of two men dying after consuming Tasmac liquor has once again highlighted the issue of alcoholism in Tamil Nadu. It is high time that the government takes strict action to regulate the sale of liquor and ensure that the quality of liquor sold at Tasmac outlets is of good quality. The government must also take measures to promote awareness about the ill-effects of alcoholism and provide support to those struggling with addiction. Only then can we hope to put an end to these tragic incidents.

News Source : R.Ponsamy,Sub-Editor

Source Link :What is the cause of death of 2 people who drank Tasmac alcohol? Police officer description/