Dead – Death – Obituary News : Taylor Ann Green’s Brother Worth Passes Away at 36

Southern Charm Star Taylor Ann Green Mourns the Loss of her Brother

Reality star Taylor Ann Green is currently grieving the loss of her brother, Richard Worthington Green, who passed away on June 8th at the age of 36. The news was confirmed by Taylor’s sister, Catie King, on social media.

Remembering Worth

Worth, as he was affectionately known, worked as a project manager in a roofing and restoration firm. While the cause of his death has not been revealed, his family and friends have come together to celebrate his life and mourn his passing.

Catie King shared a series of pictures on Instagram in memory of her brother, captioning it with a heartfelt message: “You are the best big brother I could have ever asked for. This family will never be the same. I love you to the moon and back.”

She also thanked everyone for their support and condolences during this difficult time. Taylor has not yet given a statement about her brother’s passing, but her ex-boyfriend, Shep Rose, expressed his sorrow in a comment on King’s post.

A Life Well-Lived

Worth is survived by his parents, Rick & Leslie, sister Caroline Evans, paternal grandmother, Catherine Sellars Green, maternal grandparents, Ralph Marshall Dark, Jr., and Barbara Worthington Dark, ‘adopted’ grandmother, Melita Burnette, and several uncles and aunts.

The family has announced a memorial service in honor of Worth, which will take place on June 17th in North Carolina. Instead of flowers, they have requested that people donate to their favorite charities.

Worth was a Senior Project Manager at Weatherguard Roofing & Restoration in Charlotte, North Carolina. His LinkedIn bio described him as an expert in forging new relationships and creating revenue for his company.

According to his obituary, Worth lived his life to the fullest. He graduated from Sunhawk Academy in 2005 and then from East Carolina University in 2009. He loved to travel, teach English in South Korea, and play golf in Ireland with friends. He was also a devoted son, grandson, brother, and friend.

Condolences and Support

The passing of Richard Worthington Green has left a void in the hearts of his family and friends. Taylor Ann Green and her family have received an outpouring of love and support from fans and fellow reality stars.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Green family during this difficult time. May Worth’s soul rest in peace.

News Source : The Teal Mango

Source Link :‘Southern Charm’ Star Taylor Ann Green’s Brother, Worth, Dies at 36/