Dead – Death – Obituary News : Taylor Goodridge Obituary, Taylor Goodridge Has Passed Away

Taylor Goodridge has passed away. The cause of his death has been announced but not disclosed. An obituary has been written to honor his life and legacy.

Taylor Goodridge’s Death and Investigation

Taylor Goodridge was just 17 years old when she passed away on December 20. She was a troubled adolescent who attended Diamond Ranch Academy, a boarding school, but her parents were devastated to learn that she had died due to peritonitis.

The Investigation

After Taylor’s death, the state investigated Diamond Ranch Academy and concluded that the school had failed to provide Taylor with appropriate medical attention. The boarding school did not seek necessary medical care for Taylor when she vomited on multiple occasions, according to the state’s investigation.

Further investigation revealed that Taylor had suffered from lethargy, nausea, vomiting, and a swollen stomach, which are all symptoms of peritonitis. The autopsy report confirmed that she had died due to peritonitis, a dangerous condition that required prompt treatment with medications and sometimes surgery.

The inquiry report compiled by the department showed that Taylor had vomited at least 14 times in the twelve days leading up to her death. Nine days prior, she had vomited seven times within an 11-hour time range.

The Severity of the Condition

Peritonitis is an infection of the tissue in the abdomen that can lead to sepsis, a life-threatening disease. Taylor’s infection had spread to her major organs, which led to their failure, as revealed by the autopsy.

It was later discovered that Taylor had shown signs of illness as far back as October, but her symptoms had become increasingly severe in the days leading up to her death. Despite this, Diamond Ranch Academy did not transport her to a medical facility until the day she passed away.

The Impact on Taylor’s Family

Taylor’s parents, Dean Goodridge and AmberLynn Wigtion, were understandably distraught after reading the accounts of their daughter’s suffering in the weeks leading up to her death. The fact that the boarding school did not provide her with sufficient medical care has only compounded their grief.

Ultimately, Taylor’s death and the subsequent investigation serve as a reminder of the importance of providing timely medical attention to individuals in need. The failure of Diamond Ranch Academy to do so resulted in the tragic death of a young girl with her whole life ahead of her.