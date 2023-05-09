Dead – Death – Obituary News : Taylor Swift car accident hoax debunked

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A disturbing TikTok video claims Taylor Swift passed away in a car crash

A week ago, a TikTok video was shared claiming that Taylor Swift had passed away in a car crash. The video was posted by the account @taylor.fan17 and featured photos of Swift from her recent Eras Tour concerts while a male voice narrated the news. The post claimed that the singer was leaving her show in Atlanta when her car was hit by an unnamed man, who was taken into custody and awaiting trial.

However, the rumors were quickly debunked as Swift finished the Nashville leg of her Era Tour only two days later, on May 7, 2023, and even posted pictures from the concert on Instagram the following day. Swifties, as her fans are affectionately known, were quick to clarify the confusion for those who were not as familiar with the singer and her tour. Some even sarcastically wrote that it was ironic how the video claimed that Taylor Swift was dead, but they had just seen her performance in Nashville two days earlier.

While the death hoax did not fool her fans, they were nonetheless outraged that someone would spread lies about the singer, who was very much alive. Some Swifties went so far as to call for the creator of the video to be punished by law for making up the lie.

It is a sad reality that death hoaxes and rumors are not new to the world of celebrity culture. However, in the case of Taylor Swift, the hoax was especially distasteful given the recent tragic news of the passing of one of her fans.

Taylor Swift’s fans condemn the death hoax

Swifties were quick to condemn the death hoax that was circulating on TikTok. While some users who were not as familiar with the singer and her tour were confused, her fans were quick to clarify the situation. Many were outraged that someone would spread lies about the singer, who was very much alive and well. Some even called for the creator of the video to be punished by law for making up the lie.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been the victim of a death hoax. Unfortunately, rumors like these often spread like wildfire on social media, causing confusion and distress for fans and family members alike.

Taylor Swift’s fan dies in a car crash

While the singer herself is alive and well, tragically, one of her fans did pass away in a car crash recently. Jacob Lewis, a 20-year-old Taylor Swift fan, died in a hit-and-run car crash while driving back from Swift’s concert at Houston’s NRG Stadium on April 22. According to Houston police, Lewis was with his sister when their car suddenly stopped working on the Southwest Freeway early in the morning. Jacob got out of his car to push it while his elder sister sat behind the wheel.

However, that was when a 34-year-old alleged drunk driver slammed into Jacob Lewis and their car from behind. Lewis’s sister, who witnessed her brother’s death, immediately got out of the car and called 911. However, her brother was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as Alan Bryant Hayes and reportedly had a history of driving under the influence of alcohol. Police said that he fled the scene in his black Volkswagen Beetle.

A witness of the crash, who was driving a tow truck, followed Alan to the 4500 block of Caroline Street where the drunk driver left his car and ran off on foot. Houston police later arrested Alan and charged him with felony driving under the influence of a substance and for failing to stop and render aid. He was booked in jail on a $90,000 bond.

While the death of a fan is always a tragedy, it is especially poignant when it occurs after attending a concert of one’s favorite artist. Taylor Swift expressed her condolences on social media, writing, “My heart goes out to Jacob’s family and loved ones. He was a true Swiftie, and we will miss him dearly.”

Remembering Carlie Cumpton

Unfortunately, Jacob Lewis was not the only Taylor Swift fan to pass away recently. On April 1, 2023, Carlie Cumpton shared the news of her best friend’s death on TikTok. Carlie said that her friend, whose name was also Taylor, was supposed to join her to go see Swift’s concert in Tampa, Florida. However, she died in a fatal car accident on March 22.

It is a sobering reminder that life is precious and can be taken away in an instant. While the death hoax surrounding Taylor Swift was quickly debunked, it is important to remember that these rumors can have real-world consequences and cause unnecessary pain and distress for fans and loved ones.

Taylor Swift, for her part, is continuing to perform and bring joy to her fans around the world. She is preparing for the next leg of her tour in Pennsylvania, which will take place in Philadelphia’s Lincoln Financial Field from May 12 to May 14. Swifties everywhere will undoubtedly be cheering her on and celebrating her music, as they remember those who have passed away.

News Source : Amrita Das

Source Link :Did Taylor Swift die in a car accident? Viral TikTok video debunked/