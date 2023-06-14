Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teacher arrested in Coimbatore schoolgirl suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teacher’s Wife Arrested for Causing the Murder of a Student in a School in Coimbatore

A teacher’s wife who also worked in the same school was arrested for causing the murder of a student in a school in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. The incident happened on November 12th, 2021, when a Plus 2 student who studied in a private school in A.S. Puram, Coimbatore, was found dead in his house. In the letter that the student wrote before committing suicide, he accused his biology teacher, Mithun Sakkara vathy, of giving him a low mark and causing him to fail in the subject.

During police investigation, it was discovered that the headmistress of the school, Meera Jackson, and Mithun Sakkara vathy’s friends were also involved in the case and were arrested. The Coimbatore District Court has issued a charge sheet against them for their involvement in the murder. Further investigations are being conducted as it is believed that there may be more people involved in the case.

Following the incident, the wife of Mithun Sakkara vathy, Arshana, who also worked in the same school, was arrested on Monday. She was produced before the Coimbatore District Court and was sent to jail. The Coimbatore City Police have stated that Arshana was also involved in causing the student’s death by pressuring her husband to give him a low mark in his exams, which led to the student committing suicide.

The Coimbatore City Police have also revealed that Arshana was working as a physical education teacher in the same school and was involved in pressurizing the student to perform better in his exams. The police have also stated that Mithun Sakkara vathy had given the student a low mark in his biology exams, which led to the student’s failure in the subject and ultimately caused him to commit suicide.

The incident has caused shockwaves among the students and parents of the school, who have expressed their concern over the safety and well-being of the students in the school. The school authorities have assured them that they will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety and well-being of the students and have also stated that they will cooperate with the police in their investigation.

The incident has also raised questions about the pressure that students face in schools and the need for schools to create a supportive and nurturing environment for their students. It is important for schools to focus on the mental health and well-being of their students and to provide them with the necessary support and guidance to help them cope with the challenges that they face in their academic and personal lives.

The incident in Coimbatore is a tragic reminder of the need for schools to prioritize the well-being of their students and to create a safe and supportive environment for them. It is important for schools to work closely with parents, teachers, and students to create a culture of respect, empathy, and care, which will help students to thrive and succeed in their academic and personal lives.

