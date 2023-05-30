Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teacher at Anderson MS identified as victim in murder-suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Martin County Teacher Identified as Victim in Apparent Murder-Suicide

Amanda Hicks, a sixth-grade reading teacher at Dr. David L. Anderson Middle School in Martin County, Florida, has been identified as a victim in an apparent murder-suicide. The incident was discovered by Port St. Lucie police on Saturday, May 27th, a day after Hicks and her students adjourned for the summer. The identity of the man who police believe killed Hicks and then himself has not been released.

The two adults were found at the Peacock Run apartments, where Hicks had lived for a couple of weeks. A neighbor reported hearing a loud scream coming from Hicks’ residence the night before the discovery. An unharmed infant was also found at the scene and is now with a family member.

Martin County school officials confirmed Hicks’ death on Sunday, sending an email to their staff and a text message to parents. The email stated that counselors would be available for anyone in need, and information about memorials and supporting Hicks’ daughter would be forthcoming.

Hicks, who interned with TCPalm in 2016 while a student at Florida Atlantic University, was described by colleagues and students as a dedicated and caring teacher. Principal Darcia Borel expressed her condolences in the email sent to staff, reminding them to support one another through the grieving process.

The tragic incident has left the community in shock, with neighbors struggling to come to terms with the senseless violence. Lina Ruiz, a reporter for TCPalm, spoke with a neighbor who heard the scream and expressed disbelief at the crime scene.

As the investigation continues, the community will come together to mourn the loss of Amanda Hicks and offer support to her family and loved ones. The tragedy serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health resources and support for those in need.

News Source : Lina Ruiz, Treasure Coast Newspapers

Source Link :Anderson Middle School teacher identified as victim in suspected murder-suicide in PSL/