Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teacher in Guilford County found dead at home

A Northwest Guilford High School Teacher Found Dead in His Home

Northwest Guilford High School is mourning the loss of one of its beloved teachers and coaches, Paul Egleston. On Monday, a neighbor found Egleston dead inside his home in North Topsail Beach. The police department ruled out foul play in his death, but the cause of death is yet to be identified by the Onslow County Medical Examiner.

A Dedicated Teacher and Coach

Paul Egleston was a history teacher and coach at Northwest Guilford High School for 28 years. He was a beloved figure in the school community, known for his dedication to his students and his passion for coaching. Egleston coached the school’s cross country and wrestling teams, and his contributions to the athletic programs were widely recognized.

An Unfortunate Loss

The news of Egleston’s death has left the students, staff, and community members at Northwest Guilford High School reeling with shock and sadness. Egleston was a well-loved teacher and coach who had made a significant impact on the lives of countless students.

Northwest Guilford High School is planning to honor Egleston at a Thursday night soccer game. The school community will come together to remember Egleston and celebrate his life and legacy.

A Life Well-Lived

Paul Egleston’s passing is a reminder of the fragility of life and the importance of cherishing every moment. Egleston dedicated his life to teaching and coaching, and his impact on his students will be felt for years to come. His legacy will continue on through the countless lives he touched and the memories he created.

As the Northwest Guilford High School community mourns the loss of one of its own, they will also celebrate the life of a man who gave so much to his students and his school. Paul Egleston will be remembered as a dedicated teacher, a passionate coach, and a beloved member of the school community.

News Source : Blair Barnes

Source Link :Guilford County School teacher found dead at home/