Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teacher’s spouse held in student suicide case

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teacher’s Wife Arrested for Student’s Murder in Coimbatore

In a shocking incident that has rocked the city of Coimbatore, a teacher’s wife has been arrested for the murder of a student. The incident took place on November 12, 2021, when the Plus 2 student of RS Puram-based private school was found murdered at her residence.

The Incident

The victim, a Plus 2 student of a private school in RS Puram, Coimbatore, was found murdered in her home on November 12, 2021. The crime was committed by the wife of the school’s biology teacher, Mithun Chakravarthy, who was identified as Archana.

Archana was arrested for the murder along with four others, including the school’s principal Meera Jackson. All five were booked under charges of murder and produced in court.

Legal Proceedings

As there were doubts about the involvement of others in the murder, the court granted permission for further investigation into the case. The accused were remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Archana, who had also worked as a teacher in the same school, was arrested for the murder of the student. She was produced in court and remanded to judicial custody.

Background

Archana had worked as a teacher in the same school where the victim studied and was reportedly involved in a professional rivalry with the victim’s mother, who was also a teacher in the same school. This rivalry was believed to be the motive behind the murder.

The incident has sent shockwaves across Coimbatore and has raised concerns about the safety of students in schools. The police have assured that they will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students and prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

Conclusion

The murder of the student in Coimbatore has once again highlighted the need for schools to take the safety and security of their students seriously. The incident is a wake-up call for schools to implement stringent measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

The police have assured that they are investigating the matter and will take all necessary steps to ensure the safety of students in schools. The accused have been arrested and are in judicial custody. The incident has left the city in shock, and the family of the victim is still coming to terms with the loss of their loved one.

Teacher’s wife charged in student suicide case School district responds to teacher’s wife arrest Mental health resources for students after suicide case Legal implications for teacher’s wife in student suicide Parent concerns raised after teacher’s wife arrested in suicide case

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Teachers wife arrested in student suicide case | மாணவி தற்கொலை வழக்கு ஆசிரியரின் மனைவி கைது/