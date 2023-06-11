Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski died by suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber, Found Dead in Prison Cell

Ted Kaczynski, the infamous Unabomber, was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Centre in Butner, North Carolina, last Saturday. Emergency service workers performed CPR and were able to revive him. However, he was later pronounced dead in the hospital. Kaczynski was 81 years old and had been suffering from late-stage cancer. The sources who provided this information were not authorized to discuss Kaczynski’s death and spoke on the condition of anonymity.

Kaczynski had been serving his sentence at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998. He was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities across the nation on edge. He had admitted to committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims. His targets included academics and airlines, the owner of a computer rental store, an advertising executive, and a timer industry lobbyist. In 1993, a California geneticist and a Yale University computer expert were maimed by bombs within the space of two days.

Two years later, Kaczynski used the threat of continued violence to convince The New York Times and The Washington Post to publish his manifesto, a 35,000-word screed against modern life, technology, and damage to the environment. The tone of the treatise was recognized by his brother, David, and David’s wife Linda Patrik, who tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt. Authorities in April 1996 found him in a small plywood cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs.

Growing up in Chicago, Kaczynski skipped two grades before attending Harvard at the age of 16, where he published papers in prestigious mathematics journals. His explosives were carefully tested and came in meticulously handcrafted wooden boxes sanded to remove possible fingerprints. Later bombs bore the signature “FC” for “Freedom Club.” The FBI called him the “Unabomber” because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines. An altitude-triggered bomb he posted in 1979 went off as planned on board an American Airlines flight, with a dozen people on board suffering from smoke inhalation.

During his decades in prison, Kaczynski maintained regular correspondence with the outside world, becoming an object of fascination – and even reverence – among those opposed to modern civilization. “He’s turned into an iconic figure for both the far-right and far-left,” said Daryl Hall, a domestic terrorism expert at the New Lines Institute, a non-profit think tank. “He definitely stands out from the rest of the pack as far as his level of education, the meticulous nature in which he went about designing his bombs.”

The federal Bureau of Prisons has faced increased scrutiny in the last several years after the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who also died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’/