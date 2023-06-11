Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski found dead in prison cell

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

UNABOMBER Ted Kaczynski Dead at 81: A Look Back at his Life and Crimes

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, also known as the UNABOMBER, died in prison at the age of 81. The cause of his death is still under investigation, but it is reported that he died by suicide. Kaczynski was a Harvard-educated mathematician and domestic terrorist who committed a series of bombings from 1978 to 1995, killing three people and injuring 23 others.

Kaczynski’s bombings set universities nationwide on edge and changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes. His homemade bombs were so deadly that they permanently maimed several of his victims, and he admitted to committing 16 bombings over the course of 17 years.

In September 1995, The Washington Post, in conjunction with The New York Times, published Kaczynski’s manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” at the urging of federal authorities. The manifesto claimed that modern society and technology were leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation. Kaczynski’s brother, David, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, recognized the manifesto’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the UNABOMBER for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt.

Authorities found Kaczynski in a cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, in April 1996. The cabin was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs. Kaczynski’s early targets seemed to be universities and airlines, hence the FBI’s nickname for him, the UNABOMBER. An altitude-triggered bomb he mailed in 1979 went off as planned aboard an American Airlines flight, causing a dozen people aboard to suffer from smoke inhalation.

Kaczynski killed computer rental store owner Hugh Scrutton, advertising executive Thomas Mosser, and timber industry lobbyist Gilbert Murray. California geneticist Charles Epstein and Yale University computer expert David Gelernter were maimed by bombs two days apart in June 1993.

Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in May 1998 and was held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, until his transfer to the Federal Medical Center (FMC) Butner in Butner, N.C., in December 2021.

In light of Kaczynski’s death, the controversy surrounding the death of Jeffrey Epstein at the Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York City in August 2019 has resurfaced. While there was widespread speculation that Epstein was murdered while facing federal sex trafficking charges, authorities have insisted that he died by suicide.

Kaczynski’s death marks the end of a tumultuous life full of violence and terror. While his manifesto may have had some valid points, his methods of communication and actions were undeniably harmful and deadly. The legacy of the UNABOMBER will continue to be a cautionary tale of the dangers of extremism and violence.

News Source : FOX News

Source Link :Unabomber Ted Kaczynski cause of death in federal prison cell reportedly suicide/