Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski, ‘Unabomber,’ Dies at 81

The Life and Crimes of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski

Early Life and Education

Ted Kaczynski was born on May 22, 1942, in Chicago to second-generation Polish Catholic parents. He skipped two grades in school and eventually attended Harvard at the age of 16. Kaczynski was a brilliant mathematician and published papers in prestigious mathematical journals. After graduate studies at the University of Michigan at Ann Arbor, he got a job teaching math at the University of California at Berkeley but found the work difficult and quit abruptly.

The Unabomber’s 17-Year Bombing Campaign

From 1978 to 1995, Kaczynski ran a 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others. He was branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines. His bombs were carefully tested and came in meticulously handcrafted wooden boxes sanded to remove possible fingerprints. Later bombs bore the signature “FC” for “Freedom Club.”

Kaczynski forced The Washington Post, in conjunction with The New York Times, to make the agonizing decision in September 1995 to publish his 35,000-word manifesto, “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which claimed modern society and technology was leading to a sense of powerlessness and alienation. But it led to his undoing. Kaczynski’s brother, David, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, recognized the treatise’s tone and tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt.

Authorities in April 1996 found him in a 10-by-14-foot plywood and tarpaper cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs.

Sentencing and Death

Kaczynski was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years in May 1998 and was held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, until his transfer to the prison medical facility in Butner, North Carolina. He died at the age of 81 on Saturday, May 22, 2021. A cause of death was not immediately known.

Legacy

Years before the Sept. 11 attacks and the anthrax mailing, the Unabomber’s deadly homemade bombs changed the way Americans mailed packages and boarded airplanes, even virtually shutting down air travel on the West Coast in July 1995.

Kaczynski was certainly brilliant. However, he also came across as a vengeful hermit driven by petty grievances. A psychiatrist who interviewed Kaczynski in prison diagnosed him as a paranoid schizophrenic.

The Unabomber’s crimes will forever be remembered as a dark chapter in American history, and his manifesto will continue to be debated for its controversial ideas and message.

News Source : Associated Press

Source Link :‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dies at 81/