Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski, Unabomber, Dies at 81

The Life and Crimes of the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski

Ted Kaczynski, the former math professor and self-proclaimed anarchist, died on Saturday at the age of 81. Kaczynski gained notoriety as the Unabomber, carrying out a 17-year spree of bombings that killed three people and injured many others. His terror campaign targeted academics, scientists, and computer store owners, all in the name of his belief that modern technology was an evil force in society.

Born in Chicago in 1942, Kaczynski was a bright child who graduated from high school at the age of 15. He went on to study mathematics at Harvard University, where he was subjected to extreme verbal and emotional abuse as part of a science experiment that is now regarded as unethical. Kaczynski earned a doctoral degree in mathematics from the University of Michigan before becoming an assistant professor at the University of California at Berkeley.

In 1971, Kaczynski resigned from his post and moved to Montana, where he built himself a primitive cabin and began his bombing campaign. He first came to the attention of the FBI in 1979 when he placed a bomb on an American Airlines plane that forced an emergency landing at Washington’s Dulles International Airport. Kaczynski’s bombs became more sophisticated over time, and he ultimately set off 17 bombs, killing three people and injuring many others.

For years, Kaczynski eluded police, who had no solid clues to his identity. However, in 1995, Kaczynski released a rambling, 35,000-word manifesto entitled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” which was published in the media. Kaczynski’s younger brother, David, recognized the author’s ideas and tipped off police, leading to his arrest in 1996.

Kaczynski rejected his lawyers’ attempts to have him plead insanity and instead pleaded guilty to all federal charges relating to the bombings in 1998. He was sentenced to four life terms plus 30 years in prison. Kaczynski was described by the FBI as “a twisted genius who aspires to be the perfect, anonymous killer.”

Kaczynski’s manifesto detailed his belief that modern technology was destroying society, destabilizing human relationships, and inflicting severe damage on the natural world. While some of his ideas have been debated, his methods and actions were roundly condemned.

Kaczynski’s life and crimes have been the subject of numerous books, documentaries, and even a television series. He remains a cautionary tale of the dangers of extremism and the need for society to address the issues that drive individuals to commit acts of violence.

In the end, Kaczynski’s legacy is one of terror and destruction. While his ideas may have had some merit, his actions were inexcusable and caused immeasurable harm. His death marks the end of a tragic chapter in American history, but one that will not be forgotten.

News Source : ALISTAIR BELL,Reuters

Source Link :Convicted ‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski dead at 81/