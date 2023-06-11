Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski’s Cause of Death Revealed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, also known as the “Unabomber,” died by suicide in federal prison at the age of 81, according to four sources who spoke with the Associated Press. Kaczynski had been serving four life sentences plus 30 years at the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since 1998 for his 17-year bombing campaign that killed three people and injured 23 others. He had been suffering from late-stage cancer and was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Center in Butner, North Carolina, on Saturday. Emergency responders performed CPR and revived him before he was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kaczynski, a Harvard-educated mathematician, lived in a solitary cabin in rural Montana, where he carried out a bombing spree that targeted academics, airlines, computer rental stores, advertising executives, and a timer industry lobbyist. In 1993, a California geneticist and a Yale University computer expert were maimed by bombs within the span of two days. Two years later, he used the threat of continued violence to convince the New York Times and the Washington Post to publish his manifesto, which was a 35,000-word screed against modern life and technology, as well as damage to the environment. The FBI had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation’s longest and costliest manhunt, and his manifesto was recognised by his brother, David, and David’s wife, Linda Patrik, who tipped off the authorities.

In April 1996, authorities found Kaczynski in a small cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, explosive ingredients, a coded diary, and two completed bombs. While awaiting trial in 1998, Kaczynski attempted to hang himself with a pair of underwear. He was diagnosed by a psychiatrist as a paranoid schizophrenic, but he was adamant that he wasn’t mentally ill. He eventually pleaded guilty rather than allow his attorneys to present an insanity defence.

During his decades in prison, Kaczynski maintained regular correspondence with the outside world, becoming an object of fascination among those opposed to modern civilisation. Daryl Johnson, a domestic terrorism expert at the New Lines Institute, a nonprofit think tank, said, “He’s turned into an iconic figure for both the far-right and far-left. He definitely stands out from the rest of the pack as far as his level of education, the meticulous nature in which he went about designing his bombs.”

Kaczynski’s death comes as the federal Bureau of Prisons has faced increased scrutiny in recent years following the death of wealthy financier Jeffrey Epstein, who also died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019. The Unabomber’s death highlights the ongoing issue of mental health in prisons and the need for better resources and support for incarcerated individuals. It is important to remember that suicide is a serious issue and there are various helplines and resources available for anyone who may need help.

News Source : Michael R Sisak, Mike Balsamo, Jake Offenhartz

Source Link :‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski’s cause of death has been revealed/