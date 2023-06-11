Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski’s death in prison ruled suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski: The Unabomber

Theodore “Ted” Kaczynski, known as the Unabomber, was a domestic terrorist who carried out a series of bombings over a 17-year period, killing three people and injuring 23 others. His actions were motivated by his anti-technology and anti-modern society beliefs.

Early Life and Education

Kaczynski was born in Chicago in 1942 and was recognized as a child prodigy. He attended Harvard at the age of 16 and earned a PhD in mathematics from the University of Michigan. He later became a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, but resigned after two years.

The Unabomber Manifesto

In 1995, Kaczynski sent a 35,000-word manifesto entitled “Industrial Society and Its Future” to The New York Times and The Washington Post. In it, he argued that modern technology was destroying individual freedom and that society should return to a more primitive and self-sufficient way of life. He also stated that violent revolution was necessary to achieve this goal.

The Unabomber Attacks

Kaczynski began his bombing campaign in 1978, targeting universities and airlines. His first bomb injured graduate student Terry Marker at Northwestern University. He continued his attacks for almost two decades, often targeting computer and technology-related industries and killing three people in the process.

Arrest and Trial

In 1996, Kaczynski was arrested in Montana after his brother recognized his writing style in the Unabomber manifesto and contacted the FBI. Kaczynski was found guilty in 1998 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He was housed in a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, until 2019 when he was transferred to a medical facility in North Carolina.

Death and Legacy

In August 2021, it was reported that Kaczynski had died by suicide in his cell at the federal prison in North Carolina. He was 79 years old. His legacy is one of violence and terror, but his anti-technology beliefs continue to influence some individuals and groups today.

Conclusion

News Source : SyFeed RSS Reader

Source Link :Unabomber Ted Kaczynski cause of death in federal prison cell reportedly suicide/