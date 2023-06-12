Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski’s Suicide Confirmed

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Unabomber: A Look Back at the Life and Crimes of Ted Kaczynski

Branded the “Unabomber” by the FBI, Ted Kaczynski was a notorious domestic terrorist who terrorized the United States for nearly two decades. On Saturday, May 22, 2021, Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Centre in Butner, North Carolina. He was 81 years old and suffering from late-stage cancer. Emergency service workers performed CPR on him and revived him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Kaczynski’s Crimes and Capture

Kaczynski had been held in the federal Supermax prison in Florence, Colorado, since May 1998, when he was sentenced to four life sentences plus 30 years for a campaign of terror that set universities nationwide on edge. He admitted committing 16 bombings from 1978 to 1995, permanently maiming several of his victims. His targets included academics and airlines, the owner of a computer rental store, an advertising executive, and a timer industry lobbyist. In 1993, a California geneticist and a Yale University computer expert were maimed by bombs within the space of two days.

Two years later, he used the threat of continued violence to convince The New York Times and The Washington Post to publish his manifesto, a 35,000-word screed against modern life, technology, and damage to the environment. The tone of the treatise was recognized by his brother, David, and David’s wife Linda Patrik, who tipped off the FBI, which had been searching for the Unabomber for years in the nation’s longest, costliest manhunt. Authorities in April 1996 found him in a small plywood cabin outside Lincoln, Montana, that was filled with journals, a coded diary, explosive ingredients, and two completed bombs.

Kaczynski’s Background

Growing up in Chicago, Kaczynski skipped two grades before attending Harvard at the age of 16, where he published papers in prestigious mathematics journals. His explosives were carefully tested and came in meticulously handcrafted wooden boxes sanded to remove possible fingerprints. Later bombs bore the signature “FC” for “Freedom Club”. The FBI called him the “Unabomber” because his early targets seemed to be universities and airlines. An altitude-triggered bomb he posted in 1979 went off as planned on board an American Airlines flight, with a dozen people on board suffering from smoke inhalation.

Kaczynski’s Mental Health

Though he was diagnosed by a psychiatrist as a paranoid schizophrenic, he was adamant that he was not mentally ill. He eventually pleaded guilty rather than allow his lawyers to present an insanity defense. During his decades in prison, Kaczynski maintained regular correspondence with the outside world, becoming an object of fascination – and even reverence – among those opposed to modern civilization.

Conclusion

Ted Kaczynski was a domestic terrorist who caused immense harm to innocent people. His crimes have left a lasting impact on the nation and will not be forgotten. While some may view him as an iconic figure, it is important to remember the damage he caused and the lives he ruined.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’/