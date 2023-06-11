Dead – Death – Obituary News : Ted Kaczynski’s Suicide: ‘Unabomber’

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Ted Kaczynski, the “Unabomber”, Dies in Prison at 81

Ted Kaczynski, the notorious American domestic terrorist known as the “Unabomber,” has died in prison at the age of 81. Kaczynski was found unresponsive in his cell at the Federal Medical Centre in Butner, North Carolina, early on Saturday morning. Emergency service workers performed CPR and revived him before he was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead later that day.

Kaczynski had been serving four life sentences plus 30 years in federal prison since 1998, when he pleaded guilty to 16 bombings committed between 1978 and 1995 that left three people dead and 23 others injured. His targets included universities, airlines, and individuals in the technology and advertising industries. Kaczynski’s actions set universities nationwide on edge and led to the FBI’s longest and costliest manhunt.

In 1995, Kaczynski sent a manifesto to The New York Times and The Washington Post, threatening to continue his bombing campaign unless they published it. The 35,000-word screed, titled “Industrial Society and Its Future,” outlined Kaczynski’s radical anti-technology and anti-modernism views and called for a revolution against the industrial-technological system. Kaczynski’s brother, David, recognized the tone of the manifesto and alerted the FBI, leading to Kaczynski’s capture in 1996.

Kaczynski was diagnosed by a psychiatrist as a paranoid schizophrenic, but he refused to accept the diagnosis and pleaded guilty to his crimes rather than allowing his lawyers to present an insanity defense. He spent his decades in prison corresponding with the outside world and becoming an object of fascination for those opposed to modern civilization.

Kaczynski’s death comes amid increased scrutiny of the federal Bureau of Prisons following the death of Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy financier who died by suicide in a federal jail in 2019. The sources who provided information about Kaczynski’s death to the Associated Press spoke on the condition of anonymity and were not authorized to publicly discuss the matter.

In conclusion, Ted Kaczynski’s death marks the end of a dark chapter in American history. His bombings terrorized the nation and left a lasting impact on the victims and their families. While he may have become an iconic figure for some opposed to modern civilization, it is important to remember the harm he caused and the lives he took.

News Source : PA News Agency

Source Link :‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski ‘died from suicide’/