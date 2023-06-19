Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teddy Franklin Funeral and Visitation Information

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teddy Franklin Obituary, Death Cause

To My Father’s Attention

In spite of the fact that I am having a hard time controlling my feelings, I wanted to take a moment to wish you a happy Father’s Day since you are my guardian angel.

My little child, you will spread your wings today. I could never have imagined in my wildest fantasies that I would have to go through the agony that I am going through right now.

Time Well Spent

I wish there was more time to spend with you, but I am thankful for every minute that we were able to spend together regardless of how much time we had available. You will no longer have to worry about waking up early or staying up late in order to travel on the highway; now, you will be able to get the amount of rest that you require.

I am thankful that we were able to talk to one another and pray together during the time that we had together. You instill in me the belief that everything will work out for the best in the end.

Final Goodbyes

It is a source of relief to me that I was able to be there to take hold of your hand for the very last time, my sweetheart. Even while it aches my heart, I know that you are no longer in pain, pops.

Guiding Presence

I beg you to watch over all of us and to guide me through this journey we call life in a manner that is free from harm. Please give my granny a hug on my behalf. I look forward to seeing your stunning faces again very soon, angels.

Teddy Franklin, may you rest in peace.

