Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teddy Grubbs, DePaul alumni, dies at 62

Former DePaul Basketball Player Teddy Grubbs Passes Away at 62

Theodore “Teddy” Grubbs, a former DePaul men’s basketball player, passed away on Thursday, April 25, at the age of 62. Grubbs, born and raised in Chicago, Illinois, was the top-ranked player in the state in 1979 and a McDonald’s All-American. He was considered a special talent during a time when Chicago was the epicenter for high school and collegiate basketball. Grubbs had a promising freshman season at DePaul, but his collegiate career was cut short due to off-court issues that later led to a diagnosis of schizophrenia and homelessness in the late 1980s.

Grubbs joined DePaul’s basketball team in 1979, following the school’s Final Four appearance. He played alongside Terry Cummings, Raymond McCoy, and Bernard Randolph, who were also incoming freshmen at the time. Grubbs wore the number 34 at the forward position and quickly showed his talents once he arrived at DePaul. His best performance as a Blue Demon was on Dec. 15, 1979, when he scored a team-high 28 points off the bench during a game against seventh-ranked UCLA, which DePaul won 99-94.

Despite his promising start, Grubbs’ career never reached a higher peak, averaging seven points per game over the next two seasons before facing legal issues after his time as a Blue Demon player. He was convicted of lewd fondling and simple battery on a woman on a CTA train in October 1983, which placed him on probation for a year. In June of 1986, Grubbs was charged with public indecency, and a year later, he was held on a $20,000 bond for attempted rape.

According to Tracie Dildy, a former DePaul assistant coach from 1997-2002, Grubbs’ struggles with mental health and homelessness could have been prevented if he had access to the resources available today. Dildy grew a relationship with Grubbs during his time at DePaul and frequently visited him in his office. The men’s basketball team also gifted Grubbs clothing, food, and money at times to help him stay off the streets. Dildy even gave Grubbs a living space in Evanston for some time and brought him to hang out with his family on weekends.

Grubbs was every bit of 6-foot-8 and had the potential to be better than Mark Aguirre if not for his mental health issues. He was quiet and a nice person who loved to laugh and was an honor student. In Grubbs’ playing days, before ESPN, WGN dominated television screens during DePaul’s peak, and what head coach Ray Meyer built at DePaul allowed local players to stay in Chicago while attracting attention from everywhere.

Grubbs might not have lived up to expectations for some and left others wondering what happened, but he will always be remembered for his superstar talent coming out of high school, his ambition, and for being a DePaul Blue Demon from Chicago.

News Source : The DePaulia

Source Link :Former DePaul player, Teddy Grubbs, passes away at 62/