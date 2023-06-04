Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen caught after student suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Kothagiri: Student Murdered Near College, Valpar Imprisoned

In a shocking incident, a 19-year-old student named Priyadarshini was murdered in her home in Kothagiri, near the college where she was studying. She was a student of polytechnic at Kalluri, in Coimbatore. On the 30th of last month, she was found dead in her house after being stabbed to death. Her parents were suspicious of the incident and complained to the police in Kothagiri.

The police, along with the forensic team, investigated the crime scene and gathered evidence. They arrested Valpar, the boyfriend of Priyadarshini, and charged him with the murder. The police said that Valpar had entered her house and attacked her with a knife, leading to her death. They also stated that Valpar had been in a relationship with Priyadarshini and had recently got married. However, she was not happy with the marriage and had been avoiding him for the past few days.

Valpar was produced in court and remanded in custody. The police are investigating the motive behind the murder and are trying to gather more evidence to prove the case against Valpar. They have also ordered a post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death.

The incident has sent shock waves across the town, and the local residents are demanding justice for Priyadarshini. The college where she was studying has also condemned the incident and expressed their condolences to her family. The students have organized a candlelight vigil in memory of Priyadarshini and have demanded better security measures in and around the college campus.

The incident highlights the need for better security and safety measures for students, especially women. The police and the authorities should take necessary steps to ensure that such incidents do not happen again in the future. The parents and the families of the students should also be vigilant and keep a close eye on their children’s activities to avoid such tragedies.

In conclusion, the murder of Priyadarshini is a tragic incident that has shaken the community. The police must investigate the case thoroughly and ensure that the perpetrator is brought to justice. The authorities must also take steps to improve the safety and security measures for students and ensure that such incidents are not repeated. The people of Kothagiri must come together and demand justice for Priyadarshini and ensure that her death is not in vain.

News Source : Dinamalar

Source Link :Student suicide teenager caught | மாணவி தற்கொலை வாலிபர் பிடிபட்டார்/