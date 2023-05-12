Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen charged with encouraging student suicide

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

The Tragic Case of Raj Raosaheb Garje

The Chatushringhi police have lodged a case against a youth for allegedly abetting the suicide of a third-year law student of MMCC college in Deccan. Raj Raosaheb Garje, a 22-year-old resident of Ashti in the Beed district, was found dead at the Gokhale Nagar hostel, Vidyarthi Sahayyak Samiti in the city on May 9. Based on the FIR lodged on May 10 by the victim’s father, the police have lodged a case under abetting suicide against Nirupam Joshi.

The Alleged Abetment

The police have stated that the accused had taken money from Garje and had not returned the amount due to which he got frustrated and took the extreme step. The Chatushrungi police station officials said that the case is being investigated in the light of a complaint made by the father. This is a tragic incident that highlights the importance of mental health and support systems in our society.

Connecting – An NGO for Emotional Distress

In light of this tragedy, it is important to remember that help is always available. Pune-based NGO – Connecting – works towards providing support to those in emotional distress using the philosophy of mindfulness-based active listening, thereby preventing suicide. They offer helpline numbers: 1800-209-4353 (toll-free) and 9922001122 all days, 12 pm to 8 pm. Walk-in facility: 12 pm to 5 pm, Monday – Saturday. They can also be reached via email at connectingngo@gmail.com.

The Importance of Mental Health Awareness

It is essential to promote mental health awareness and encourage individuals to seek help when they are struggling. Unfortunately, in our society, mental health is often stigmatized, and individuals may hesitate to seek help due to fear of judgment or discrimination. This is why organizations like Connecting are essential in providing a safe and non-judgmental space for individuals to talk about their struggles.

Conclusion

The tragic death of Raj Raosaheb Garje serves as a reminder of the importance of mental health and support systems in our society. It is crucial to promote mental health awareness and encourage individuals to seek help when they are struggling. Organizations like Connecting play a vital role in providing support and preventing suicide. Remember, help is always available, and no one should suffer alone.

