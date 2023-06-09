Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen Commits Suicide after Scoring 92% in Maharashtra SSC Exam

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

15-Year-Old Boy Commits Suicide in Thane After Scoring 92% in Class 10 Exams

A 15-year-old boy from Thane city in Maharashtra allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the 23rd floor of a high-rise building in the Vartak Nagar area. The cause of the suicide is not yet known. However, the police confirmed that the boy had scored 92 per cent marks in his Class 10 state board exams of the Maharashtra education board, results of which were announced last week.

Residents of the high-rise heard a loud thud sound and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood at around 2 am, after which the police were informed. A case of accidental death has been registered and further investigation is underway.

This tragic incident highlights the need for mental health support and counseling for students, especially during the stressful exam season. The pressure to perform well in exams can take a toll on young minds, and it is essential to provide them with emotional support and guidance to cope with the stress.

Several helplines have been set up across the country to provide counseling and support to those in need. Some of the helplines that can be contacted include Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, and Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

It is essential to create awareness about mental health issues and provide accessible and affordable mental health services to all individuals, especially students. The stigma surrounding mental health needs to be addressed, and efforts should be made to create a supportive and inclusive environment that encourages individuals to seek help when needed.

Schools and colleges should also prioritize mental health and well-being and provide students with access to mental health professionals and resources. Students should be encouraged to take breaks, engage in physical activity, and pursue hobbies and interests that bring them joy and relaxation.

In conclusion, the tragic incident of the 15-year-old boy from Thane highlights the need for greater awareness and support for mental health issues, especially among young students. It is essential to provide emotional support and guidance to students and create an environment that encourages seeking help when needed. Mental health should be prioritized and made accessible to all individuals in need.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :15-year-old Dies by Suicide Days After Scoring 92% Marks in Maharashtra SSC Exam/