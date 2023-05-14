Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen dies as four boys seen in Leicestershire river

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragedy Strikes as Barrow-upon-Soar Teenager Dies in River Soar

In a heart-wrenching incident, a teenager lost his life after four boys were rescued from the River Soar in Barrow-upon-Soar, Leicestershire. The incident took place late on Saturday, May 13, and the boy was sadly declared dead at the scene. The authorities are still investigating the matter, and the police are carrying out searches in the area.

The incident occurred at around 9:15 pm on May 13, when the police were called to Bridge Street in Barrow-upon-Soar by the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service. The reports suggested that four teenage boys had entered the water. As soon as the authorities received the information, they sprang into action and dispatched a specialist underwater team from the Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service.

An eyewitness to the incident told LeicestershireLive, “A police helicopter is currently over Barrow-upon-Soar. There are loads of officers in the area. The spotlight is on and appears to be searching.”

The authorities shut down numerous roads and requested travellers to stay away from the area. The emergency services immediately began a search operation, and three of the four teenagers were found safe and well. However, one boy, who is yet to be identified, was rescued from the river but sadly passed away shortly after.

The police spokesperson said, “Specially-trained officers are providing support to the boy’s family and are engaging with the other three boys. A file will be prepared for the coroner, and identification of the deceased is a matter for HM Coroner.”

The incident has left the community in shock, and the authorities are urging people to be cautious around water bodies, especially during the summer months. The tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers of swimming in open water, particularly when the water is cold and fast-flowing.

The River Soar is a popular destination for swimmers and anglers, but it can be dangerous, especially for those who are not familiar with the area. The river is known for its fast-flowing water, and it can be difficult to navigate, even for experienced swimmers. The authorities have issued several warnings in the past, urging people to exercise caution when swimming in the river.

As the investigation into the incident continues, the authorities are urging people to be careful around water bodies and to take precautions when swimming. They are also appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information that could help with the investigation to come forward.

The tragic incident has left the community in mourning, and our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. We hope that the authorities can determine the cause of the incident and take the necessary steps to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Teenager pronounced dead after four boys spotted in Leicestershire river/