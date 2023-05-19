Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen dies in Queens crash | BMW collides with UPS truck on camera

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Horrifying BMW Crash in Queens Claims the Life of 14-Year-Old Girl

A tragic incident occurred in Queens on Wednesday evening, resulting in the death of Fortune Williams, a 14-year-old girl. The incident took place around 6:40 p.m. when a 16-year-old boy was recklessly speeding on North Conduit Avenue near the 160th Street intersection in Springfield Gardens. The high-speed BMW lost control, careened out of control, and collided with a parked UPS truck. The impact caused the truck to partially jump the curb, striking a UPS worker who was attempting to enter the passenger side.

The out-of-control BMW then spun across the road, reentering the left-center lane, and collided with the right side of a tractor-trailer. Fortune Williams, who was riding in the BMW, suffered severe head trauma and could not be revived by responding officers. Her grieving mother, Keisha Francis, expressed her devastation and disbelief at losing her beloved daughter. The last words they exchanged before the fatal crash were, “Mama, I love you.”

The incident was captured on video and shared on the Citizen App, showing the BMW swerving into the right-center lane before losing control and colliding with the rear left side of the parked UPS truck. The eyewitness, talking to New York Post, described the BMW as completely torn apart, remarking on the tragedy of a 14-year-old losing her life.

While the teen driver survived and was hospitalized in stable condition with complaints of pain, no charges had been filed as of Thursday. The tractor-trailer driver, a 49-year-old man, remained at the scene and escaped injury. The incident has sent shockwaves through the neighborhood, leaving residents mourning the untimely death of a young girl and contemplating the fragility of life.

Fortune Williams was described by her mother as a beautiful, loving, and ambitious girl, with dreams of becoming a doctor. Her death has left a gaping hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. The authorities continue to investigate the crash, seeking answers and hoping to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

This is a tragic reminder of the importance of responsible and safe driving. Speeding, reckless driving, and distracted driving can have devastating consequences, not just for the driver but for innocent passengers and bystanders. It is crucial for all drivers to prioritize safety and follow traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Fortune Williams during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

