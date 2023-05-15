Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen Mariyah Ezell Found Shot Dead on SC Road, 4 Teens Charged

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Mariyah Ezell Obituary: 14-Year-Old Discovered Shot To Death On A South Carolina Road; 4 Charges Include Teens

The tragic and senseless death of 14-year-old Mariyah Ezell has left her family and community in mourning. On May 12, a driver on their way to breakfast discovered Mariyah lying unconscious on a road in Ridgeville, South Carolina. She had been shot multiple times in the upper body and was beyond any help when first responders arrived.

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office quickly launched an investigation into the shooting, and in the days that followed, they received an outpouring of tips and evidence. On May 14, they announced that four people had been charged in connection with Mariyah’s death.

Among those charged were 18-year-old Drayton Tarvarus Smalls of Summerville and 19-year-old Sabin Alexander Buck of North Charleston, who were both arrested and charged with murder. The other two suspects were a 16-year-old and a 17-year-old, with the oldest being charged as an adult.

According to the sheriff’s office, the investigation revealed that there were previous incidents among the individuals prior to the shooting and that the act was a concerted effort on their part. The details of what led up to Mariyah’s murder have not been released, but it is clear that she was an innocent victim caught up in the actions of others.

Mariyah’s death has left her family and community devastated. She was a young girl with her whole life ahead of her, and her senseless murder has left a hole in the hearts of those who loved her. The family has not yet released an official obituary for Mariyah, but they have likely been inundated with condolences and prayers from those who knew and loved her.

As news of Mariyah’s death spread, many took to social media to express their shock and sadness. Some shared memories of the young girl, while others called for justice for her killers. The tragedy has sparked a conversation about gun violence and the need for communities to come together to prevent such senseless acts.

Mariyah’s death is a stark reminder that we must do more to protect our children and communities from gun violence. It is a tragedy that no family should have to endure, and our hearts go out to Mariyah’s loved ones during this difficult time.

As the investigation into Mariyah’s murder continues, we can only hope that justice will be served and that her family will find some measure of peace. In the meantime, we can honor Mariyah’s memory by coming together to work towards a safer and more peaceful future for all.

News Source : LEX14

Source Link :Mariyah Ezell Obituary, 14-year-old Discovered Shot To Death On A South Carolina Road; 4 Charges Include Teens/