Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen rapper stabbed to death at party, 3 teens questioned

Aspiring Drill Rapper Mikey Roynon Stabbed to Death at Party in Bath

The tragic news of the death of Mikey Roynon, also known by his rapper name “YM”, has been reported in the media. The 16-year-old from Kingswood was fatally stabbed at a party in Bath on Saturday night. Emergency services were called to Eastfield Avenue at around 11 pm after reports of a stabbing. Sadly, Mikey could not be saved and died at the scene.

The incident occurred after the party was advertised online, and a large mob of hundreds of people reportedly attended the property. The police have since arrested three boys, two 15-year-olds from Wiltshire, and a 16-year-old from Dorset, who remain in custody and are being questioned by detectives. Eight teenagers, who were arrested shortly after the incident, have been released without charge.

A post-mortem examination revealed that Mikey died from a single stab wound. The police investigation is ongoing, and officers are appealing for anyone with information, images or footage to come forward to assist with their inquiry.

The news of Mikey’s death has shocked the local community, and tributes have been pouring in on social media. Many have described him as a talented rapper with a bright future ahead of him. His death is a sad reminder of the violence and senseless loss of life that can occur at parties and gatherings.

Mikey’s family has been informed of the developments, and specialist family liaison officers are supporting them through the formal identification process. The investigation into his murder continues, with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.

Detective Inspector Mark Newbury of the Major Crime Investigation Team expressed his condolences to Mikey’s family and reiterated the police’s commitment to bringing those responsible to justice. He said, “Our thoughts continue to be with them as they come to terms with their loss. The investigation into Mikey’s murder continues at pace with a team of officers and staff working tirelessly to piece together what happened.”

The death of Mikey Roynon is a tragedy that has left the community in shock and mourning. It is a stark reminder of the dangers of violence and the importance of staying safe while attending parties and gatherings. As the investigation continues, the police are urging anyone with information to come forward to help bring those responsible to justice.

In conclusion, the death of Mikey Roynon has left a void in the lives of his family, friends, and fans. He was a talented rapper with a promising future who had his life cut short by senseless violence. The police investigation is ongoing, and officers are appealing for anyone with information to come forward to assist with their inquiry. It is a reminder of the importance of staying safe while attending parties and gatherings and the devastating consequences that can result from violence. Our thoughts are with Mikey’s family and friends during this difficult time.

