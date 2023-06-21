Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen Suicide Resulting from Relentless Bullying in Buffalo School

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Blanca Martinez, a Puerto Rican grandmother, has refused to stay silent in the face of immense grief and a language barrier after losing her 12-year-old grandson, Dariel Rivera Reyes, to suicide on May 17. Martinez and her partner, Jesus Rivera, were the primary caretakers for Dariel, who died after relentless bullying from a fellow sixth-grader at Martin Luther King Jr. School 48. Despite speaking only Spanish, Martinez has been determined to raise her voice and ensure that no other child or family has to go through what they have experienced.

Describing Dariel as “healthy, active, amazing, and creative,” Martinez said that he was a good boy with an infectious smile and charisma. Three teachers at School 48, who spoke to The Buffalo News on condition of anonymity due to the sensitive situation and fear of retaliation, investigated the events that preceded Reyes’ suicide and reviewed incident reports, some of which they filled out themselves. They independently verified the grandparents’ account and added further details of four months of bullying Reyes experienced.

The teachers believe that the system failed Dariel Reyes, pointing to several missteps. A former school principal, who was removed from her position mid-year due to an investigation over a different incident, failed to act on incident reports from teachers of bullying done by the offending student. The student was suspended and returned with minimal effort to identify a root problem or reintegrate the student into the classroom. Early in the year, student support staff, critical resources for students’ social and emotional needs, were pulled from their roles to serve as substitute teachers.

District leaders visited the grandparents and School 48 after Reyes died and offered support from Crisis Services to Reyes’ classmates. The district provided counselors at the school for a few days, but they had limited availability, leaving in late morning or at noon. Teachers struggling with trauma from the incident were told to return to work, while no member of the administration met with students or conveyed messages to students about bullying or suicide. District leaders have done little to alleviate the family’s grief, Martinez said.

The family was able to afford a funeral in Buffalo and burial in Puerto Rico thanks to a GoFundMe campaign that raised about $8,500 over about a week. More than 100 people, from teachers to community leaders, attended the funeral. The offending student, who is not being identified by The Buffalo News because of his age, had an infraction record seven pages long with multiple severe offenses, the teachers said. The student now faces disciplinary action from the district and has been barred from school. That brings little solace to the grandparents, who were not informed.

Martinez and the School 48 teachers described the bully as calculated, controlling, and manipulative, with the intensity of his actions increasing as the year progressed. The student’s bullying was both psychological and physical and was not limited to Reyes. Described as a ringleader of a group of friends, the bully learned Reyes’ schedule and found opportunities outside the classroom to threaten, taunt, and physically hurt him. The bully and his friends tried to bait Reyes into physical fights while someone recorded the exchange for TikTok.

School 48 is one of several bilingual schools in the district, and one teacher said Dariel’s bilingual class was targeted, with the bully calling its students “the Spanish kids.” Incidents occurred outside of school as well. The bully, accused of taking a photo of a teacher’s emergency contact list for students, showed up on two occasions at Martinez’s house, leaving angry threats the grandparents could not understand due to the language barrier.

Martinez and the School 48 teachers said Reyes tried at first to avoid run-ins with the other student instead of speaking up. Martinez said she was summoned to the school for one bullying incident against her grandson, but the call never came with a resolution. The bullying worsened just before Reyes’ suicide, with a friend of Reyes described as a protector involved in a physical altercation the day of the suicide.

Reyes’ grandparents and School 48 teachers want to see changes that are less about bullying policy and more about implementation. The district claims to be committed to social-emotional learning and behavioral support for students, but the reality is resources are limited, especially for English Language Learners. Martinez plans to speak to Buffalo Public Schools leaders about her concerns.

News Source : Buffalo News

Source Link :Bullied relentlessly in Buffalo school, boy dies by suicide/