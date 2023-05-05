Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teenager fatally stabbed in London street, MP in shock

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teenager Stabbed to Death in London Street

A Labour MP has announced that a 16-year-old boy was stabbed to death in Walthamstow today. Stella Creasy shared a report from the Metropolitan Police that stated the suspect was on the run. The police received a call from an “unknown male” stating that someone had been stabbed “by a large knife”. Police found and attended to the victim who was suffering from a stab wound to his chest. Despite first aid from the police and helicopter emergency services, the boy died. The incident is being treated as murder and no arrests have yet been made.

Police Cordon in Place for Forensic Examination

The report from the Metropolitan Police added that a police cordon would remain in place at the location to allow for forensic examination of the scene. This may cause some local disruption. The road is currently blocked off from Lea Bridge J/W Markhouse Road. Buses are on a diversion.

MP and Community Devastated

Stella Creasy, who is the MP for Walthamstow, expressed her condolences on social media. She said she was “heartbroken” and urged anyone with information to come forward. The local community has also expressed its shock and sadness at the news of the teenager’s death.

Crime Rates in London

London has seen a rise in violent crime in recent years, particularly involving knives. According to the Office for National Statistics, there were 47,500 recorded knife offences in England and Wales in the year ending March 2020. This was an increase of 6% compared with the previous year. London had the highest rate of knife crime, with 179 offences per 100,000 population.

Call for Action

The rise in knife crime in London has led to calls for action from politicians, community leaders, and the police. Measures such as increased police presence, stop and search powers, and youth intervention programmes have been proposed. However, there is also a need to address the root causes of knife crime, such as poverty, inequality, and lack of opportunities for young people.

Updates on the Investigation

The investigation into the teenager’s death is ongoing, and the police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They have asked anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident to check their dashcam or CCTV footage. The police have also urged anyone who knows the whereabouts of the suspect to contact them immediately.

Stay Informed

For the latest news and breaking news, visit our news section. You can also stay up to date with all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinions and videos on the stories that matter to you by following our social media accounts on facebook.com/DailyExpress and @daily_express.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Teenager, 16, stabbed to death in London street as MP ‘devastated’/