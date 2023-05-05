Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teenager Killed in Cardiff Car Crash Honored

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Remembering Keely Morgan: A Life Taken Too Soon in a Tragic Car Crash

On Monday night, tragedy struck the city of Cardiff as 15-year-old Keely Morgan lost her life in a car accident. The incident occurred on Heol Trelai in Caerau, in the west of the city, just after 9:30 pm. The teenager was later declared dead at the scene. The driver of the vehicle involved in the accident, a 40-year-old man, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, and an investigation is ongoing, according to South Wales Police (SWP).

Keely’s family, friends, and teachers were left devastated by the news of her sudden passing. In a joint statement, her mother Sian Morgan and step-father Liam Coulthard expressed their grief and paid tribute to their beloved daughter. They described Keely as a sensible, kind, and beautiful girl who had a smile that would light up a room. She had big plans and dreams for her future, all of which have been taken away from her far too soon.

The family also thanked the community for their outpouring of love and support during this difficult time and expressed their gratitude towards the emergency services and witnesses who tried to help Keely at the scene.

Keely was a student at Cardiff West Community High School, where she was well-loved and highly respected by both her peers and teachers. Her headteacher, Martin Hulland, described her as an exceptional student who loved school and had a passion for drama. She was a good friend to many students and was a superb role model, demonstrating high levels of resilience to overcome serious health issues.

The school community was left in shock and grief upon hearing the news of Keely’s passing. Mr. Hulland expressed his condolences to Keely’s family and friends and vowed to provide all the support possible to help them through this difficult time.

South Wales Police are appealing to anyone with information or footage of the incident to come forward and help with the investigation. The family is being supported by a family liaison officer and has requested privacy as they come to terms with their loss.

Keely Morgan’s life was cut tragically short, and her absence will be felt deeply by all those who knew her. Her family, friends, and teachers will remember her for her kindness, resilience, and beautiful smile that lit up a room. May she rest in peace and never be forgotten.

