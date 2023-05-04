Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teenager kills mother in Kanoli by stabbing

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Teenager Stabs Mother to Death in Kano

A teenager identified as Iro Kwarangwal has reportedly stabbed his biological mother identified simply as Jummai to death following a disagreement.

The incident happened around 5:30pm on Wednesday in Karshen Kwalta, Rimin Kebe quarters in Ungoggo Local Government Area of Kano State.

An eyewitness told Punch; “I was standing outside my house when I suddenly heard screaming from the deceased residence.”

He further revealed that upon rushing in for possible help, he found the deceased who was stabbed severally with a knife screaming for help.

The suspect fled the scene shortly after he allegedly committed the heinous crime against his mother. The eyewitness said the boy’s mother was rushed to the hospital in a tricycle with blood all over her body and was pronounced dead upon arrival.

He added; “She had since yesterday been buried in accordance with Islamic rites. May Allah forgive her and admit her to paradise.”

The Tragedy of Matricide

The tragedy of matricide is a phenomenon that has been occurring for centuries, yet it remains an unspeakable taboo in some communities. The murder of a mother by her own child is a crime that defies logic, and it leaves a trail of pain and devastation for all those involved.

While there are many factors that can contribute to such a heinous act, one common thread is the breakdown of the parent-child relationship. Whether it is due to substance abuse, mental illness, or simply a lack of communication, the bond between a mother and child can become irreparably damaged.

Unfortunately, in the case of Iro Kwarangwal and his mother Jummai, the situation escalated to a point where violence became the only option for the teenager. The tragedy of their story is a reminder of the importance of addressing underlying issues before they reach a point of no return.

The Impact of Matricide

The impact of matricide extends far beyond the immediate family members involved. It can traumatize an entire community, leaving a lasting impression on those who witness the aftermath of such a crime.

In the case of Iro Kwarangwal and Jummai, the eyewitness who heard the screams of the victim will likely carry that memory with him for the rest of his life. The tragedy of matricide is one that leaves a scar on the collective consciousness of society, and it is a reminder of the fragility of human life.

Preventing Matricide

Preventing matricide requires a multi-faceted approach that addresses the underlying issues that can lead to such a tragedy. This includes improving access to mental health services, addressing substance abuse, and promoting healthy family relationships.

It is also important to raise awareness about the prevalence and impact of matricide, and to break down the social barriers that prevent individuals from seeking help when they are in crisis. By promoting open communication and providing resources for those in need, we can work towards preventing future tragedies like the one that occurred in Kano.

Conclusion

The tragedy of matricide is one that leaves a lasting impression on all those involved. The murder of a mother by her own child is a crime that defies logic, and it is a reminder of the fragility of human life.

While the case of Iro Kwarangwal and his mother Jummai is a heartbreaking one, it is also an opportunity for us to reflect on the importance of promoting healthy family relationships and addressing underlying issues before they lead to violence.

By working towards preventing matricide, we can create a safer and more compassionate society for all.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Teenager stabs mother to death in Kano/