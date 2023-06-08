Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teenager named after incident at West Lothian school | UK News

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Hamdan Aslam: Tragedy Strikes at St Kentigern’s Academy

On Tuesday afternoon, tragedy struck at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, when a 14-year-old boy named Hamdan Aslam was involved in a playground incident. Despite being rushed to hospital, he tragically passed away a short time later.

Community Mourns

Since news of the incident broke, the local community has been mourning the loss of a young life. Bathgate Mosque in West Lothian released a statement saying, “During these difficult moments, the family needs our support and prayers. We ask Allah to grant Hamdan the highest rank in Jannah and provide the family with sabr (patience) to bear this loss. It is crucial that we refrain from making assumptions and speculations regarding this tragedy.”

Police Investigation Continues

Police Scotland has confirmed that the investigation into Hamdan’s death is still ongoing. While initial reports suggested that the incident was a playground altercation between two pupils, the police have not confirmed the nature of the incident. There has been speculation on social media that the incident was part of an “online challenge,” but police have stated that there is “no criminality” involved.

Support for Students and Staff

The school has confirmed that the incident was an isolated one and that students and staff are being provided with support. Headteacher Andrew Sharkey stated, “Our thoughts are with the family at this very difficult time. We are also providing support to our school community. We urge everyone to respect the privacy of the family and the school at this time.”

A Tragic Loss

The loss of a young life is always a tragedy, and the community of Blackburn is understandably in shock and mourning. As the investigation continues, it is important to remember that speculation and assumptions should be avoided, and that the family and the school should be given privacy and respect in their time of grief.

