Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teens charged with murder for fatal rock-throwing

Three Colorado Teens Charged with First-Degree Murder in Rock-Throwing Death of Alexa Bartell

On the night of April 19, Alexa Bartell, a 20-year-old from Arvada, Colorado, was driving northbound near the 10600 block of Indiana Street in Jefferson County when a large rock was thrown at her vehicle. She was talking on the phone with a friend at the time and was struck by the rock, causing her death. Her friend tracked down her location after the phone call went silent and found her body off the roadway in a field. Police discovered that between 10 p.m. and 10:45 p.m. that night, a total of seven vehicles were struck by rocks in the northwestern area of Jefferson County, killing Bartell and injuring three others.

Days after the incident, police arrested three 18-year-olds: Nicholas James Karol-Chik, Joseph Edwin Koenig, and Zachary Hiestand Kwak. On Wednesday, Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King charged each of the teens with one count of first-degree murder, six counts of first-degree criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of second-degree assault, and three counts of second-degree attempt to commit assault.

The suspects appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon for the return filing of the charges and are being held without bond.

Legal Analysis and Seeking Justice

Jefferson County District Attorney Alexis King said in a statement, “Based on the available facts and after careful legal analysis, we have filed charges and will now move forward with a criminal prosecution. It is important to remember that these individuals are presumed innocent unless and until they are proven guilty. As in every case, our goal is to seek justice.”

The charges against the teens are severe, including first-degree murder, which is defined as premeditated and deliberate killing. The charges suggest that the teens had a plan to cause serious harm to the victims and carried out the attack with the intent to kill.

Rock-throwing incidents are not rare, and they often result in serious injuries or death. According to a 2017 report by the American Automobile Association (AAA), there were over 2000 incidents of debris-related crashes on US roads between 2011 and 2014, resulting in 500 fatalities and 39,000 injuries. The AAA report found that 37% of debris-related crashes were caused by items falling from another vehicle, while 12% were caused by objects on the road. However, rock-throwing incidents like the one that caused Alexa Bartell’s death are much rarer but no less deadly.

The Impact of Rock-Throwing Incidents

The impact of rock-throwing incidents is not just limited to the physical harm caused to the victims. The emotional trauma suffered by the victims and their families can be long-lasting and devastating. Alexa Bartell’s family and friends are still reeling from the shock of her death.

Bartell was described as a bright and caring person who was loved by all who knew her. Her family has set up a scholarship fund in her memory for students who want to pursue a career in nursing, a field that Bartell was passionate about.

The charges against the three teens responsible for Bartell’s death are a step towards justice for her family and friends, but they will not bring her back. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of rock-throwing and the devastating impact it can have on people’s lives.

Conclusion

The charges against Nicholas James Karol-Chik, Joseph Edwin Koenig, and Zachary Hiestand Kwak for the rock-throwing incident that caused the death of Alexa Bartell are severe, and the teens are being held without bond. The incident serves as a tragic reminder of the dangers of rock-throwing and the devastating impact it can have on people’s lives. While the charges are a step towards justice for Bartell’s family and friends, they will not bring her back, and the emotional trauma suffered by the victims and their families can be long-lasting and devastating.

