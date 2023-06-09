Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen’s Death at Lewis Capaldi’s Old School Due to Heart Condition

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Death of Hamdan Aslam at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn: A Family’s Devastation

The death of Hamdan Aslam, a 14-year-old boy who passed away on Tuesday at St Kentigern’s Academy in Blackburn, West Lothian, Scotland, has left his family devastated. The incident, which saw Hamdan rushed to the hospital after emergency services attended the scene, was later confirmed to be due to a pre-existing heart condition that had gone undetected. His family has released a statement through their solicitor, Aamer Anwar, saying that his loss was entirely natural and could not have been predicted.

The family has also urged the community to stop spreading rumors on social media, which they say are untruthful and compounding their grief. They have requested privacy during this difficult time and are grateful for the efforts of Hamdan’s teachers and friends in trying to save his life.

Despite the family’s statement, there have been rumors circulating on social media that Hamdan was a victim of the so-called ‘tap-out’ game, where a person is held in a chokehold until they nearly pass out. His cousin, Zain Mohammed, has said that Hamdan was being bullied for being different and was put in a chokehold. However, the police have disputed this claim and have said that the incident was an isolated one.

The tragedy has deeply affected everyone at St Kentigern’s Academy, where Hamdan was a pupil. The school has set up ongoing emotional support and signposting for students and staff affected by the news. Headteacher Andrew Sharkey has said that they would like to respect the family’s privacy at this incredibly painful time and are assisting the relevant authorities with their investigation.

Hamdan’s death has also been raised in the Scottish Parliament, where Fiona Hyslop, MSP for Linlithgow, said that his family was enduring unimaginable heartache. SNP leader Humza Yousaf has expressed his condolences and said that there cannot be a worse nightmare than losing a child.

Hamdan’s passing is a reminder that life is precious and can be taken away at any moment. It is a tragedy that a young life has been lost, and our thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time. May Hamdan rest in peace, and may his family find comfort in the memories they shared with him.

Pre-existing heart condition Lewis Capaldi’s old school Sudden death in young adults Cardiac arrest in teenagers Causes of sudden death in adolescence

News Source : By Alexander Butler Jamie Phillips

Source Link :Boy, 14, found dead at Lewis Capaldi’s old school ‘died of pre-existing heart condition’/