Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teen’s fatal stabbing leads to arrest of murder suspect

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

16-Year-Old Arrested on Suspicion of Murdering Renell Charles

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of Renell Charles, also 16, who was stabbed to death in east London, the Metropolitan Police has said. Scotland Yard added that the youngster was arrested in the early hours after attending a police station in the capital.

The Incident

Police were called at 4.09pm on Friday, May 5, to reports of a stabbing in Markhouse Road, Walthamstow. Met Police officers, London’s Air Ambulance and paramedics from London Ambulance Service rushed to the scene where Renell was found with stab injuries. Despite the efforts of emergency services, he died in the street half an hour after the police were alerted. A post-mortem examination on Saturday found the cause of death to be a stab wound to the chest.

Support for the Family

Renell’s family is being supported by specially trained officers, according to the Met. Detective Chief Inspector Mark Rogers said in a statement: “The arrest marks a significant development as part of our work. Renell’s family have been informed and our specially trained officers continue to provide them with support.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and we are aware that this brutal attack took place near a school and was witnessed by many bystanders and young people. My thoughts are with them as they come to terms with seeing such an act of violence unfold and I would ask anyone with footage or images to do the right thing and send them into my team of detectives.”

Appeal for Witnesses

Anyone who wishes to submit images or footage anonymously, please share via Crimestoppers or contact the Met’s Major Incident Room on 020 8345 3715. You can also share images via the force’s public portal at mipp.police.uk You can also Tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 4965/05MAY.

DCI Rogers said: “We know there was heavy traffic on Markhouse Road at that time of day and we think there is a strong chance some people will have dash cam footage.

“Please review what you have and send anything that may assist the investigation without delay. A young boy has lost his life and evidence such as this can contribute to securing justice for his family and friends.”

Victim and School Community

Renell was a pupil at Kelmscott School in Walthamstow near to where the fatal stabbing took place. It was witnessed by other pupils. Headteacher Sam Jones said it marked the “darkest of days” for the school community.

He said: “A Kelmscott student was tragically killed… Kelmscott is a large and tight-knit family and this loss will be felt for a long time to come. “Hold those that you love close this evening. I know we will come together as a community and support one another through this.”

Updates on the Incident

We’ll be bringing you the very latest updates, pictures and video on this breaking news story. Please check back regularly for updates on this developing story. Get email updates on the day’s biggest stories straight to your inbox by signing up for our newsletters.

Get all the big headlines, pictures, analysis, opinion and video on the stories that matter to you by following Express every time you see our name. Follow Express on Google News. Follow Express on Apple News. Follow Express on Flipboard.

You can follow us and sign up for Twitter alerts here @daily_express. Keep up-to-date with your must-see news, features, videos and pictures throughout the day by following us on Facebook at

Daily Express

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Police arrest murder suspect as teen fatally stabbed named by police/