Dead – Death – Obituary News : Teens Found Dead During Sleepover at Sex Offender’s Home

Tragedy Strikes in Oklahoma: Two Teens Found Dead on Sex Offender’s Property

Parents of the two Oklahoma teens found shot to death on the property of a sex offender’s home say they were having their usual sleepover with his stepdaughter.

According to the Okmulgee County Sheriff’s Office, authorities were looking for missing teenagers Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, on a rural farm close to the tiny town of Henryetta on Monday when they found seven bodies sprawled out on the ground, including the two girls.

The Associate Press reported that the bodies of Holly Guess, 35, and her teenage children, Rylee Elizabeth Allen, 17; Michael James Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Dore Guess, 13, were also found.

Murder-Suicide Suspected

Police believe that Guess’ husband, Jesse McFadden, 39, killed them in a murder-suicide.

According to The Oklahoman, Ivy and Tiffany were neighbors in Henryetta and had known each other for a long time.

“We knew him just because our kids were close so we would communicate pick up, drop offs, stuff like that,” Ashleigh Webster told News Nation with her husband Justin Webster. “But we weren’t friendly outside of that but we had met him and Holly many times.”

Unaware of McFadden’s Past

The Websters told News Nation that they were unaware that McFadden, Guess’s new husband, was a sex offender who had just been released from prison.

“We had no idea,” they both said.

They were also unaware that he had a court date scheduled for Monday to answer to allegations of child pornography. When he didn’t show up for court, police were called and he was served a warrant for his arrest.

Justin claimed to have moved to the area two years ago with his family. He said, “Tiffany Guess and our daughter were best friends.”

He said Holly Guess never said anything, but she “should have said something.”

“We didn’t really know anything about this guy,” he added.

“We had a read on him that he was a little weird but we felt comfortable, especially knowing several of our daughter’s friends would go over there all the time and hang out. They would go over there on the weekends. Tiffany would come over here at our house and stay here on the weekends,” Justin said.

Missing Persons Report Filed

On Sunday, her parents told KFOR that Ivy had planned to spend Saturday night at Tiffany’s and return home by 5 o’clock.

Her parents then filed a missing persons report when she didn’t come home.

Shortly after, Nathan Brewer filed a missing persons report for his daughter Brittany.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol, The two girls were last seen around one in the morning on Monday, which prompted the Amber Alert.

The teens were thought to be traveling with McFadden at the time they went missing, possibly in a white pickup truck.

Unaware of McFadden’s Criminal Past

It wasn’t until Monday that the Websters found out McFadden was a registered sex offender who had served time for rape in prison.

“We didn’t find out until we saw the Amber alert with his mug shot and our phone just started blowing up,” Ashleigh Webster told News Nation.

According to KFOR, Nathan learned about his daughter from Justin.

“I got out of the car and he had met me at the car and gave me a big hug and was crying and and he said, ‘She’s gone. They’re all gone.’ And I’m like, ‘You’re joking.’ He’s like, ‘No, they’re gone,\’” Nathan said.

Anger at the System

It’s hard to believe that McFadden was even released from prison yet no one in the community was aware he lived among them as a sex offender, Justin claimed.

“I’m angry with the system and I think everybody in this whole country should be angry with the system,” he said. “This is a man that had priors. He was a sex offender, and he was let loose on a sentence that he should have been in there longer. And if you ask me if you messed up one time, you should be in there for life.”

News Source : Baller Alert

Source Link :Teens Found Dead At Sex Offender’s Home Were Having Sleepover With His Stepdaughter/