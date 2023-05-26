Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tekisite Founder Abass Oyeyemi Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Founder of Tekisite, Abass Oyeyemi, Dies

Abass Oyeyemi, the founder of Tekisite, died in the early hours of Thursday, May 25, 2023. The cause of his death is as yet unknown.

Mourning Abass Oyeyemi

Several students and alumni of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, have joined musician Segun Akinlolu, professionally known as Beautiful Nubia, to mourn Oyeyemi.

Oyeyemi served as a member of the Electoral Commission of the Students’ Union and was also an ex-Public Relations Officer of the Muslim Students Society of Nigeria, OAU chapter. He was very active in the humanitarian community with his charity Reaching Mind Foundation dedicated to eradicating period poverty and equipping young students with digital skills.

Beautiful Nubia’s Tribute

Known for his fervent support for Beautiful Nubia, the Folk artist described Oyeyemi as a vibrant soul while stating that his good works must be continued. “Of what use are words at a time like this? We can console ourselves with ‘it is not how long but how well.’ Still, it hurts to the bone to lose a vibrant young soul,” the musician tweeted, posting a picture of himself and Oyeyemi. “I pray for strength and calm for those who knew and loved him dearly. We must carry on his memory and good deeds,” he added.

About Abass Oyeyemi

The deceased was an alumnus of the Faculty of Law Obafemi Awolowo University and during his time as a student, he served in different capacities with the last being as the 30th Lord Advocate of the Radiant Justice Chambers.

Abass Oyeyemi’s passing is a rude shock to all those who had the pleasure and privilege of meeting him. As we mourn his death, we must remember to celebrate his life and continue his legacy of philanthropy and community service.

News Source : KossyDerrickEnt

