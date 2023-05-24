Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telangana student dies in US road crash

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

A Tragic Incident Claims Life of Telangana Student Pursuing MS Degree in the USA

On Tuesday night, a devastating incident took place in the USA resulting in the loss of a 25-year-old Telangana student who was pursuing an MS degree at Concordia University in Chicago. The student’s parents, who reside in Mahbubnagar, received this heartbreaking news today from their son’s friends.

Who was the Deceased?

The deceased was identified as Boya Mahesh, a resident of Kappeta village in Bhoothpur mandal, Mahbubnagar district. Mahesh was enrolled in the MS program at Concordia University in River Forest, Illinois. He had traveled to the USA in December to pursue higher studies.

The Incident

According to sources, Mahesh and his friends were returning home after attending a birthday celebration on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the driver lost control of the vehicle, colliding with a tree and causing the vehicle to overturn. Tragically, Mahesh lost his life at the scene of the accident, while three others sustained serious injuries.

The Aftermath

Upon receiving the news, Mahesh’s parents, Boya Venkata Ramulu and Sakuntala, were left in shock by the sudden demise of their son. Currently, the family is making arrangements to repatriate his body to Mahbubnagar from the USA.

The Final Word

This is a devastating loss for Mahesh’s family, friends, and community. Our thoughts and prayers go out to them during this difficult time. It is essential to remember that accidents like these can be prevented by taking the necessary precautions and driving safely on the roads.

Telangana student road accident Indian student dies in US road accident Hyderabad student killed in US crash Telangana community mourns student’s death in US Indian students safety in US roads

News Source : Venkat

Source Link :Telangana student dies in road accident in US/