Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telangana student ends life over entrance exam results

Tragic Incident in Hyderabad: Student Commits Suicide After Failing EAMCET-2023 Exam

An 18-year-old student committed suicide on Thursday after allegedly failing to clear the Telangana state EAMCET-2023 exam. It is to be known that the results of the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS-EAMCET) were announced on Thursday, after which the student committed suicide on the Osmania University campus itself.

The Details of the Incident

The deceased student was a resident of Karimnagar and was pursuing engineering from a reputed college in Hyderabad. According to sources, the student had scored 78 marks in the exam, which was not enough to secure a seat in any of the top colleges in the state. Devastated by the result, the student decided to end his life by jumping off the fourth floor of the Arts College building on the Osmania University campus.

The incident took place around 12 pm on Thursday, and the student was immediately rushed to the Osmania General Hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment. The police have registered a case and are investigating the matter further.

The Impact of Exam Pressure on Students

This tragic incident once again highlights the immense pressure that students face during the exam season. The fear of failure and the intense competition to secure a good rank often take a toll on the mental health of students. In recent years, there have been several cases of students committing suicide due to exam pressure, and it is high time that we address this issue seriously.

The education system in India needs to move beyond rote learning and focus on holistic development. Students should be encouraged to pursue their interests and passion, rather than being forced to follow a set pattern. The pressure to secure a good rank in entrance exams should not be the only driving force for students.

The Need for Counseling and Support Services

It is also crucial to provide students with access to counseling and support services to help them cope with the stress and anxiety of exams. Schools and colleges should have trained professionals who can offer emotional support and guidance to students. Parents and teachers also need to play an active role in identifying signs of distress and providing necessary help and support.

The government and educational institutions should work together to create a safe and supportive environment for students. The stigma associated with mental health issues should be addressed, and efforts should be made to promote awareness and understanding of mental health.

Final Thoughts

The tragic incident in Hyderabad is a wake-up call for all of us to take a closer look at the education system and the impact it has on the mental health of students. While exams are an essential part of the education process, they should not become a matter of life and death for students. The government, educational institutions, parents, and teachers need to come together to create a supportive and nurturing environment for our young generation.

We must prioritize the mental well-being of our students and provide them with the necessary tools and resources to cope with exam pressure. Only then can we ensure that our future generations grow up to be healthy and happy individuals.

News Source : Patrice

Source Link :Student commits suicide after not passing entrance exam in Telangana, douses himself with petrol/