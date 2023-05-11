Dead – Death – Obituary News : “Telangana Students’ Suicide after Exam Results”

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Tragic Student Suicides in Telangana

Once again, the news of student suicides has rocked the nation. This time, at least eight students died by suicide in Telangana, while two others attempted to take their lives, soon after the results of their intermediate school exams (Class 11-12) were declared on Tuesday.

The Tragic Details

It has been reported that five of the eight deceased belonged to Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, while the others belonged to Nizambad, Wanaparthy, and Jagtial. Shockingly, four of the deceased were girls, and the two students who attempted suicide were also females. The suicide attempts took place in Sangareddy and Wanaparthy areas of Telangana.

A Similar Incident

This is not the first time such a tragedy has occurred. In April, nine Class 11 and Class 12 students died by suicide in Andhra Pradesh within 48 hours of their exam results being announced. Two others attempted suicide but were unsuccessful. Reports at the time revealed that nine students committed suicide within 48 hours of the results being declared by the Andhra Pradesh Board of Intermediate Examination.

Heartbreaking Cases of Suicide

Reports suggest that 17-year-old B Tarun, a Class 11 student, committed suicide by jumping in front of a moving train in Srikakulam district. Tarun had failed in most of his subjects and was reportedly depressed after the results came out. Similarly, 16-year-old A Akhilasree, a Class 11 student, died by suicide at her home in Trinadhapuram after failing in some subjects.

In another incident, an 18-year-old Class 12 student hanged himself to death at his house in Visakhapatnam’s Kancharapalem locality after the results revealed that he had failed in one of the subjects. In the state’s Chittoor district, two 17-year-old students, a boy and a girl, both studying in Class 11, committed suicide after failing in the exams. While the boy ingested poison and died, the girl ended her life by jumping into a lake and drowning.

A Growing Problem

Student suicides are becoming an increasingly worrying trend in India. The pressure to succeed academically, coupled with societal expectations and a lack of mental health resources, is taking a toll on young students. Education boards and schools need to take a more proactive approach to mental health and provide support to students who are struggling. Parents and guardians also need to be aware of the warning signs and take the necessary steps to ensure their children receive the help they need.

The Need for Change

The loss of young lives due to academic pressure is a tragedy that cannot be ignored. It is time for authorities to address the problem and take steps to prevent such incidents from occurring in the future. Mental health resources need to be made more widely available, and students need to be taught coping mechanisms to deal with stress. It is only by working together that we can prevent the loss of more young lives.

News Source : APN News

Source Link :8 Telangana students die by suicide post school exam results/