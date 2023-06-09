Dead – Death – Obituary News : Televangelist Pat Robertson Dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson, Evangelist and Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, Dies at 93

Pat Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network (CBN) and host of “The 700 Club,” passed away at his Virginia home at the age of 93. He played a significant role in turning Christian conservatives into a political force in the United States. Robertson founded CBN in 1960 and hosted the flagship program “The 700 Club” for decades, offering prayers and political commentary. In 1980, his show helped mobilize support among Christian conservatives for Republican Ronald Reagan’s successful presidential campaign.

Robertson’s unsuccessful presidential bid in 1988 saw him finish second in the Iowa caucuses, largely by appealing to the state’s sizable evangelical population. After his White House bid, he founded the Christian Coalition, a grassroots organization that effectively mobilized conservative religious voters, who became a core constituency for the Republican Party.

“The 700 Club,” stemming from a fundraising telethon in which he asked 700 viewers to send monthly contributions, drew a committed audience. However, Robertson was also criticized for controversial statements over the years. After the 9/11 attacks, he claimed that an angry God had permitted them to occur because the U.S. had embraced abortion, homosexuality, and secularism. In 2005, Robertson called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. He also suggested that the devastating 2010 Haitian earthquake was God’s punishment, asserting that the country had made a deal with Satan to gain independence from France two centuries earlier.

Robertson was born Marion Gordon Robertson in Lexington, Virginia, on March 22, 1930, to Absalom Robertson, a Virginia Democrat who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for more than three decades. Robertson graduated from Yale Law School, where he met his future wife, Dede, and later earned a master’s degree from New York Theological Seminary. Dede passed away in 2022 after nearly 70 years of marriage.

In addition to CBN, which eventually reached countries around the world, Robertson also founded Regent University, a religious school in Virginia; the American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal advocacy group; and Operation Blessing, an international charity. He had four children, including his son, Gordon, who is now the president of the network and has hosted “The 700 Club” since the elder Robertson stepped down from the show in 2021.

Robertson’s legacy is undeniable, particularly in the realm of conservative politics and religious broadcasting. However, his controversial statements and actions have also attracted criticism and sparked debate about the role of religion in politics and social issues. As the nation mourns his passing, his life and work will continue to be remembered and assessed.

Christian Broadcasting Network 700 Club Conservative Christian Politics Dominion Theology Religious Right

News Source : Interaksyon

Source Link :Pat Robertson, televangelist who mobilized Christian voters, dead at 93/