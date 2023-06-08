Dead – Death – Obituary News : Televangelist Pat Robertson dies at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson, the televangelist who played a key role in mobilizing Christian conservatives in US politics, passed away at the age of 93 at his Virginia home. Robertson founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960 and hosted the flagship program, “The 700 Club,” for decades, providing prayers and political commentary. In 1980, Robertson’s show helped galvanize support among Christian conservatives for Republican Ronald Reagan’s successful campaign for president. Robertson himself ran for president in 1988, finishing second in the Iowa caucuses largely by appealing to the state’s sizable evangelical population, a strategy that has since become standard practice for Republican presidential contenders in the Midwestern state.

Robertson founded the Christian Coalition soon after his White House bid, a grassroots organization that proved a powerful mobilizer for the conservative religious voters who became a core constituency for the Republican Party. While his “The 700 Club” show drew a committed audience, he was also criticized for controversial statements over the years. Robertson claimed an angry God had permitted the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks to occur because the U.S. had embraced abortion, homosexuality, and secularism. In 2005, he called for the assassination of Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez. He also suggested that the devastating 2010 Haitian earthquake was God’s punishment, asserting that the country had made a deal with Satan to gain independence from France two centuries earlier.

Born Marion Gordon Robertson in Lexington, Virginia, on March 22, 1930, Robertson’s father was Absalom Robertson, a Virginia Democrat who served in the U.S. House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate for more than three decades. Robertson graduated from Yale Law School, where he met his future wife, Dede, and later earned a master’s degree from New York Theological Seminary. Dede died in 2022 after nearly 70 years of marriage.

In addition to the Christian Broadcasting Network, which eventually reached countries around the world, Robertson also founded Regent University, a religious school in Virginia; the American Center for Law and Justice, a Christian legal advocacy group; and Operation Blessing, an international charity. Robertson had four children, including his son, Gordon, who is president of the network and has hosted “The 700 Club” since the elder Robertson stepped down from the show in 2021.

Robertson’s legacy will be remembered for his role in mobilizing Christian conservatives in US politics. His Christian Coalition proved to be a powerful grassroots organization that helped the conservative religious voters become a core constituency for the Republican Party. However, Robertson was also known for his controversial statements over the years, which drew criticism from many. Despite this, Robertson’s contributions to the Christian community through the Christian Broadcasting Network, Regent University, American Center for Law and Justice, and Operation Blessing cannot be ignored. Robertson will be missed, but his legacy will continue to shape the political and religious landscape of the US for years to come.

News Source : Reuters

Source Link :Pat Robertson, televangelist who mobilized Christian voters, dead at 93/