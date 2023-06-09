Dead – Death – Obituary News : Televangelist Pat Robertson Dies at Age 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson Passes Away at Age 93

We are saddened to inform you that Pat Robertson, a well-known American commentator, has passed away at the age of 93. The news of his passing has been circulating on social media platforms, and many people are expressing their condolences and paying tribute to him.

Who Was Pat Robertson?

Pat Robertson was a media mogul, presidential candidate, religious broadcaster, political commentator, and Southern Baptist minister. He was born on March 22, 1930, in Lexington, Virginia, and completed his education at Washington and Lee University and Yale University.

Robertson was known for advocating conservative Christian ideology and his involvement in Republican Party politics. He founded the Christian Coalition in 1989 and his political influence extended beyond his own campaign. He was also the founder of several organizations, including CBN.

Robertson’s career spanned over five decades, and he was a best-selling author and the host of The 700 Club. He was beloved by many for his work and achievements.

Pat Robertson’s Passing

Pat Robertson passed away on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at his home. While there is no information about the cause of his death, it is believed that he passed away due to his old age.

Since the news of his passing broke, many people have been expressing their deep condolences to his family and paying tribute to him on social media platforms. Robertson’s passing is a great loss to the media industry and the Christian community.

Final Thoughts

Pat Robertson was a remarkable person who made significant contributions to the media industry and the Christian community. His passing is a great loss, and he will be deeply missed. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Pat Robertson.

