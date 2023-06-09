Dead – Death – Obituary News : Televangelist Pat Robertson passes away at 93

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Pat Robertson, Founder of Christian Broadcasting Network, Dies at 93

The world of conservative Christianity mourns the loss of Pat Robertson, the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network, who passed away at his home in Virginia Beach at the age of 93. Robertson, who was also a religious broadcaster, educator, philanthropist, author, and businessman, was a prominent figure in the Christian right and ran for president in 1988. He helped transform the conservative evangelical movement into a political force on the American right and founded the Christian Coalition of America, which promoted conservative Christian political candidates. Despite his achievements, Robertson was not without controversy, having made a series of inflammatory and controversial opinions throughout his career.

Robertson’s Legacy

Pat Robertson was born in 1930 and founded the Christian Broadcasting Network in 1960. He used his daily show, “The 700 Club,” to push his message of conservative Christian values to people at home, taking aim at gay rights, feminism, abortion, and other social issues. Robertson helped transform the conservative evangelical movement into a political force on the American right that helped elect Ronald Reagan. He then ran for the Republican nomination for president in 1988, coming in behind both George H.W. Bush and Bob Dole.

Afterward, he founded the Christian Coalition of America, which promoted conservative Christian political candidates, and returned to “The 700 Club.” Over his many years, Robertson made a series of inflammatory and controversial opinions, and repeatedly said that acts of terrorism or natural disasters were a form of divine retribution for perceived immorality.

Controversial Opinions

Robertson’s controversial opinions included linking Hurricane Katrina to abortion and saying that the Haiti earthquake occurred because the country had made a “pact with the devil” in overthrowing its French colonists in 1804. In more recent years, he became a supporter of former President Donald Trump, and in 2017 he linked the Las Vegas mass shooting to “disrespect” for Trump and the National Anthem.

Yet in 2020, he condemned Trump’s response to nationwide Black Lives Matter protests, and in December of that year said Trump was living in an “alternate reality” and should “move on” from his election loss.

Legacy of Faith

Robertson suffered a stroke in 2018 and two years ago stepped down as the host of “The 700 Club,” leaving the show to his son Gordon. His wife of 70 years, Dede Robertson, died last year at the age of 94. Despite his controversial opinions, Robertson’s legacy of faith and dedication to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ will continue to inspire generations of Christians around the world.

Conclusion

Pat Robertson’s passing marks the end of an era in conservative Christianity. His influence on the Christian right and political landscape in America cannot be denied, and his legacy will continue to shape the conversation around conservative values and the role of religion in public life. While controversial, Robertson’s dedication to spreading the gospel of Jesus Christ will continue to inspire millions of Christians around the world.

