Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies at 53

Haydarabad: The demise of Rakesh Master

Rakesh Master, the creator of popular dance sequences in multiple South Indian films, has passed away. He was the renowned choreographer behind many famous movies. Unfortunately, he had to return to Hyderabad from Vishakhapatnam due to ill health after shooting for a movie. Rakesh was 53 years old when he passed away on Sunday, June 18th.

Rakesh was the brain behind the creation of many popular dance numbers in South Indian films. He was a famous choreographer who had a significant role in shaping the Telugu film industry. However, his sudden departure has left a void in the industry.

Despite the best efforts of the doctors, Rakesh’s health continued to decline. He was a diabetic patient, and several of his organs had started to fail. Eventually, he was taken to Gandhi Hospital, but it was too late. Rakesh passed away peacefully, leaving behind his legacy.

Raja Rao, the superintendent of the hospital, has stated that the doctors tried their best to save Rakesh. However, his health condition had deteriorated beyond repair.

Rakesh’s demise has left the Telugu film industry in shock. He had a long and successful career as a choreographer, with over 1500 films to his credit. He was a renowned teacher and had several students who went on to make their mark in the industry.

Rakesh’s contribution to the film industry cannot be overstated. He was instrumental in shaping the dance sequences in Telugu movies. His legacy will live on through the dance numbers that he created.

Rakesh was not just a choreographer; he was a mentor to many in the industry. His sudden demise has left a void in the hearts of many. Several prominent actors and directors have expressed their grief over his passing.

Rakesh was a visionary who had an eye for detail. He was passionate about his work and always gave his best. He was a true artist who had a unique style of choreography. His contribution to the industry will never be forgotten.

In conclusion, Rakesh Master was a legendary choreographer who created many famous dance sequences in South Indian films. His sudden demise has left the industry in shock. He will be missed by many, but his legacy will live on through the dance numbers he created. He was an artist who will always be remembered for his passion and dedication to his work. Rest in peace, Rakesh Master.

News Source : Bangla Editor

Source Link :শ্য়ুট থেকে ফিরে অসুস্থ, চলে গেলেন ডায়াবেটিসের রোগী রাকেশ, শোক ইন্ডাস্ট্রি জুড়ে Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master died of multi organ failure at 53 – News18 Bangla/