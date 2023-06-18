Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Dies

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

Famous Telugu Choreographer Rakesh Master Passes Away Due to Multi-Organ Failure

The Telugu film industry is mourning the loss of one of its most famous choreographers, Rakesh Master. The news of his demise due to multi-organ failure has left his fans in shock. Rakesh Master was shooting for a project in Vishakhapatnam when he fell sick due to a sunstroke caused by the heatwave in Andhra Pradesh, where temperatures have been soaring above 40 degrees Celsius.

After returning to Hyderabad, the choreographer complained about some health issues, and family members admitted him to the Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad. Despite the doctors’ best efforts, Rakesh Master could not be saved and passed away at 5 pm on the same day.

Rakesh Master, born as S Rama Rao in Tirupathi, became famous after the reality dance show Dhee. He had trained many actors, including Prabhas, in dance. Fans of Prabhas have decided to stay away from trolling or negative comments as a mark of respect for the choreographer.

Rakesh Master also choreographed songs in movies like Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo, Devadasu, and Seethiya. He was known for his controversial comments on some prominent Telugu stars like Balayya, Jr NTR, Chiranjeevi, and others.

Many fans and colleagues have taken to social media to express their condolences and remember Rakesh Master as a warm and talented person. The choreographer was a diabetic and was suffering from severe metabolic acidosis, which caused his sugar levels to critically drop.

The loss of Rakesh Master is a huge blow to the Telugu film industry, where he was seen as a mentor to many aspiring choreographers. His contributions to the industry will be remembered for years to come.

In this hour of grief, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace.

News Source : Urmimala Banerjee

Source Link :Famous Telugu choreographer Rakesh Master passes away/