Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telugu Comedian Sudhakar Betha Reacts to Death Rumors

Comedian Sudhakar Betha Proves Hoaxers Wrong and is Alive and Well

In the world of social media, fake news and rumours tend to spread like wildfire. It is not uncommon to come across news of a celebrity’s death on Twitter, only to find out later that it was all a hoax. The latest victim of such rumours is veteran comedian Sudhakar Betha, who has appeared in more than 600 Telugu and Tamil films.

Speculative reports have been circulating that Sudhakar Betha was unwell and in critical condition, with some even claiming that he had passed away. However, the comedian has released a statement via video to refute these rumours and assure his fans that he is alive and well.

In the video, Sudhakar Betha can be seen fit and happy as he confirms that he is alive and requests everyone to not believe in false information. “All the rumours about me in the last few days are untrue. Don’t believe such false information, and please don’t circulate it further. I’m fit and happy,” said Sudhakar Betha.

Sudhakar Betha is a popular figure in Tollywood, known for his on-screen comic timing and peculiar voice modulation. In the initial days of his career, he played lead roles in films such as Srushti Rahasyalu, Pavitra Preama, Agni poolu, and Oorikicchina Maata. He later became well-known for his comic roles and has acted with many popular actors and actresses in the industry.

One of his most successful on-screen pairings was with actress Radhika, with whom he acted in 11 films. They were known for their chemistry and went on to become a hit onscreen pair. Sudhakar Betha has also appeared in several TV shows and has won many accolades for his performances.

The fake news of Sudhakar Betha’s death has caused outrage among his fans, who have taken to social media to express their anger and frustration. While social media can be a powerful tool for spreading news and information, it is important to verify the authenticity of what we read before sharing it with others.

This is not the first time that a celebrity has been the victim of fake news and rumours on social media. In the past, many famous personalities have been falsely reported to have passed away, causing distress to their families and fans.

It is important for us to be responsible and cautious when it comes to sharing news on social media. While it may seem harmless to share a news story or tweet, the consequences of spreading false information can be serious and far-reaching.

As Sudhakar Betha himself has said, we should not believe in false information and should be careful about what we share on social media. Let us all strive to be responsible and truthful in our online interactions, and not contribute to the spread of fake news and rumours.

News Source : Khushboo Ratda

Source Link :Sudhakar Betha becomes a victim of death hoax; Veteran Telugu comedian REACTS/