Dead – Death – Obituary News : Telugu Film Editor P Venkateswara Rao Passes Away at 72

Legendary Telugu Film Editor P Venkateswara Rao Passes Away at 72

The Indian film industry lost a gem on June 20, 2021, as senior editor P Venkateswara Rao breathed his last in Chennai. He was 72 years old at the time of his passing and had been suffering from health issues for the past six months. He was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Chennai when he succumbed to age-related problems around noon.

P Venkateswara Rao had a long and illustrious career, having worked on numerous Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He was the nephew of renowned action director KSR Das and was highly regarded in the industry for his work on several hit movies.

Many film celebrities expressed their grief over his demise, including the President of the Telugu Film Editors Association Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao and General Secretary Marthand K Venkatesh. P Venkateswara Rao is survived by his son and two daughters, and his last rites will be conducted on June 22 in Chennai.

P Venkateswara Rao’s notable film editing credits include Mondi Mogudu Penki Pellam, Captain Krishna, Iddaru Asadhyule, Muddai, and many others. He also worked as an editor for the movie Yugandhar, featuring the legendary actor Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao.

With a remarkable career spanning over 200 films, P Venkateswara Rao was hailed as one of the finest editors in South cinema. Among his notable works, Captain Krishna stands out as a beloved Telugu mystery thriller, featuring Krishna Ghattamaneni and Sharada Devi in lead roles. The movie captivated audiences with its compelling narrative of Captain Krishna’s investigation following a tragic accident that claimed the lives of his family members.

Alongside his editing prowess, P Venkateswara Rao showcased his acting skills in various films, playing significant roles. He had the privilege of working with former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and renowned scriptwriter Karunanidhi. He collaborated with esteemed filmmakers such as Vasu, Mangimandan, Y.K.Nageswara Rao, and Boina Subbarao.

P Venkateswara Rao’s contribution to the film industry will always be remembered, and his passing is a great loss to the South Indian film fraternity. He leaves behind a rich legacy of outstanding work that will continue to inspire and entertain generations to come.

Entertainment Bureau extends its deepest condolences to P Venkateswara Rao’s family and friends during this difficult time. We will always remember him as a legendary editor who enriched the world of cinema with his exceptional talent and dedication.

