Dead – Death – Obituary News : Temple movement icon Devaki Nambeesan passes away at 89

The Legacy of Devaki Nambeesan: Fighting for Women’s Rights in India

Devaki Nambeesan, a key figure in the 1950s movement against barring Nair women from participating in a temple ritual wearing blouses, passed away on Sunday at the age of 89. Her legacy lives on, as she fought for the rights of women in India and worked to promote gender equality.

The Velur Breast-Covering Protest

In 1956, Devaki Nambeesan and other leaders organized a movement known as the Velur Breast-Covering Protest. This movement was a response to a custom that prevented Nair women from covering their breasts during certain rituals at the annual temple festival at the Manimalarkavu Temple near Velur. While Nair women were allowed to participate in the rituals topless, Dalit women were not even allowed to take part in the ceremony.

Devaki and other leaders persuaded Dalit women to take part in the ritual wearing blouses, while Nair women attended the ceremony without covering their breasts. Although Devaki could not participate in the festival in 1956, she played a key role in uniting the women who participated in the temple ritual covering their breasts to defy the existing system. The movement was successful, as temple authorities thereafter allowed Dalit women to perform the rituals and put an end to the practice of women being barred from wearing blouses during the rituals.

Working for Women’s Rights

Devaki Nambeesan’s fight for women’s rights did not stop there. She worked among Dalit women in Velur and other parts of the Thrissur district to fight for the right to cover their breasts. Her efforts helped to promote gender equality and improve the lives of women in India.

Devaki was the wife of Communist leader and former MLA, the late A. SN Nambeesan. She dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities and played a key role in shaping India’s feminist movement. Her legacy lives on as an inspiration to women and activists around the world.

Conclusion

Devaki Nambeesan’s legacy is a testament to the power of activism and the importance of fighting for equality. Her efforts helped to pave the way for future generations of women to enjoy the same rights and opportunities as men. Her passing is a loss for India and the feminist movement, but her memory will continue to inspire and motivate those who fight for a more just and equal world.

News Source : Express News Service

Source Link :Devaki Nambeesan, key figure in temple movement that empowered women to wear blouses, dies at 89- The New Indian Express/