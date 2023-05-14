Dead – Death – Obituary News : Tenant’s body found in housing association after 6 years

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

British Housing Association Apologizes After Discovering Tenant’s Body Six Years After His Death

Bolton At Home, a British housing association, has issued an apology after discovering the body of a tenant who had been dead for possibly six years. Robert Alton was found in his apartment after the association attempted to contact him and arrange gas safety checks, only to find that he had already passed away. Alton’s death had gone unnoticed since he continued to pay rent through automatic rent payments funded by housing benefits.

Noel Sharpe, the chief executive of Bolton At Home, expressed shock and regret at the discovery. “It’s completely unacceptable to us that something like this has happened, and we’ve taken action to reduce the risk of it happening again,” he said in a statement. “The reason we didn’t discover Robert’s death for so long is because our previous procedure, while meeting legal requirements, wasn’t strong enough to prevent something like this happening.”

Alton’s body was discovered along with a 1½-foot pile of unopened mail, food that had expired in 2017, and reading glasses on a TV guide for May 4, 2017. The police investigation concluded that there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding Alton’s death, but could not determine a cause of death. The coroner, Peter Sigee, stated that on the balance of probabilities, Alton died in May 2017, and issued an open conclusion.

The housing association has since changed its procedures on council tax collection, allowing it to gain instant access to tenants’ homes and prevent similar situations in the future. Bolton council also expressed its condolences and stated that it would be reviewing Alton’s account to identify any potential missed opportunities to act sooner.

The discovery of Alton’s body has shocked and upset the Bolton community, with many questioning how such a tragedy could have occurred. The case has raised concerns about the welfare of vulnerable individuals and the importance of ensuring that adequate measures are in place to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future.

The incident serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance and the importance of checking on the welfare of vulnerable individuals, particularly those who may be isolated or living alone. It highlights the responsibility of housing associations and other organizations to ensure that their procedures are robust and effective in preventing such tragedies from occurring.

In the wake of this tragedy, it is hoped that lessons will be learned and that measures will be put in place to prevent similar incidents from happening in the future. The memory of Robert Alton will live on, serving as a stark reminder of the importance of vigilance and the need for effective measures to protect vulnerable individuals in our communities.

News Source : Thelocalreport.in

Source Link :Housing association discovers body of tenant six years after death/